United Way Recognizes Franklin Students for Achievement in Literacy

By Flannery Hill for United Way of Santa Barbara County | June 5, 2014 | 3:55 p.m.

On Wednesday, United Way of Santa Barbara County presented Literacy Achievement Awards to four students at Franklin Elementary School.

Franklin Elementary School has partnered with UWSBC since 2010. In that time span students have experienced positive incremental success. The awards were given to sixth-grade students who have participated in UWSBC’s Power Reading, Power Math and Fun in the Sun programs and have shown significant improvement in their reading and literacy.

Addressing a community need for educational improvement in Santa Barbara County, UWSBC partners with 29 schools that implement UWSBC’s technology driven literacy program: Power Reading. Power Reading is a literacy building program that currently incorporates two accelerated, Internet-based, highly customized silent reading improvement programs, which include Lexia Reading and Reading Plus.

This year, United Way of Santa Barbara County will recognize 75 students in 10 local schools who have used Lexia Reading and/or Reading Plus and have shown significant improvement in their reading and literacy. Results show that, on average, students increase two reading grade levels in 30 45-minute sessions.

Franklin School partners with United Way in a variety of other programs including Fun in the Sun, Kindergarten Success Institutes, and adult financial and literacy programs.

Click here for more information.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing United Way of Santa Barbara County.

