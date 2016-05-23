United Way Recognizes Police Activities League for Outstanding Partnership

The evening of Wednesday, May 18, 2016, more than 200 guests attended United Way of Santa Barbara’s 93rd Annual Awards Celebration Dinner.

During the event, the Santa Barbara Police Activities League was awarded Financial Empowerment Partnership of the Year for its work with the Housing Authority of Santa Barbara for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

PAL opened the doors of its Twelve35 Teen Center during off hours three days per week during a six-week period to provide a safe and secure environment for low income, disabled and limited-English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns.

IRS-certified volunteers provided free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals.

PAL’s Executive Director Michelle Hillman Meyering and Program Director Judith Lugo attended the dinner to receive the award on behalf of PAL’s dedicated staff.

— Michelle Hillman Meyering is the executive director of the Santa Barbara Police Activities League.