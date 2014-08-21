United Way’s Red Feather Ball to Honor Jean Schuyler, Santa Barbara County

The public is invited to attend United Way of Santa Barbara County’s 18th annual Red Feather Ball taking place at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25 at the Four Seasons Biltmore Coral Casino in Santa Barbara.

This much-anticipated gala attracts some of the most respected and admired leaders in our community, philanthropists and those seeking to improve their community.

The ball will raise funds to support UWSBC’s programs and to honor Jean Schuyler and Santa Barbara County for their outstanding service and philanthropy. This year’s ball will bring the special event expertise of renowned event planner Merryl Brown.

“This year, United Way of Santa Barbara County honor Jean Schuyler and the County of Santa Barbara, both outstanding recipients of United Way’s Abercrombie Community Excellence Award,” said Paul Didier, president and CEO of UWSBC. “For decades, both honorees have demonstrated their extraordinary commitment to philanthropy, creating truly outstanding benefits for our community.”

Proceeds from the Red Feather Ball support UWSBC’s national award-winning Fun in the Sun and United for Literacy programs, which make it possible for more than 5,000 disadvantaged children and families in Santa Barbara County access to benefit from life-changing educational programs.

Guests are encouraged to wear red to recognize United Way’s traditional symbol of giving.

Tickets are $325 per person. Sponsorships are available at $1,200 to $50,000 or more. Click here for tickets and more information.

Meet the Honorees

Jean Schuyler

Schuyler fully exemplifies what the Abercrombie Community Excellence Award is all about: honoring extraordinary individuals and organizations that have changed Santa Barbara with their outstanding vision, commitment, leadership and support for organizations and institutions that enrich the quality of life for all in our community.

For 40 years, she has been a founder, major supporter and guiding hand in creating and sustaining organizations to preserve our fragile environment and improve the education, health, safety and quality of life for Santa Barbara’s most vulnerable women, children and families.

Schuyler and her late husband, Barry, devoted their extraordinary intelligence and quiet activism to the development of the Douglas Preserve, Maritime Museum and Ellwood Mesa, now among the special treasures of our community. Their commitment to excellence in secondary and higher education included Midland and Laguna Blanca schools, Santa Barbara City College and UC Santa Barbara, where they endowed a chair in Environmental Studies. Schuyler is an elected Trustee of the UCSB Foundation.

A lifetime advocate on behalf of women, she has been honored for her work with Planned Parenthood and Domestic Violence Solutions. She has served on numerous boards of trustees, including United Way of Santa Barbara County.

Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara County has consistently been one of the top contributors of volunteer hours and financial support to United Way of Santa Barbara County. In fact, the county has run the largest campaign for the past 10 years. Over the past three decades, employees have raised $3.7 million for hundreds of local nonprofit organizations, including United Way of Santa Barbara County.

The county’s generosity extends well beyond their charitable giving campaign, as employees can frequently be found giving their time and energy back to our community. Not only are employees committed to programmatic partnerships, such as helping to sign up children from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, but they routinely have some of the largest groups of volunteers at Fun in the Sun, United Way’s award winning educational program.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing United Way of Santa Barbara County.