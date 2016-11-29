Friday, June 29 , 2018, 2:13 pm | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
 

United Way of Santa Barbara County Appoints Steve Ortiz As President/CEO

By Chris Davis for United Way of Santa Barbara County | November 29, 2016 | 2:23 p.m.
Steve Ortiz Click to view larger
Steve Ortiz

The board of directors of United Way of Santa Barbara County is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Ortiz as president and CEO, effective March 1, 2017.

Ortiz is a dedicated 11-year executive of United Way, most recently serving as executive vice president and COO. He will succeed Paul Didier, who has led the organization since 1974.

During Ortiz’ tenure with United Way, he and his development team have raised over $40 million to create, expand and deliver result-driven, innovative strategic partnerships across multiple sectors for the benefit of the local community.

He has also led marketing and public relations campaigns and program/partnership branding.

“Steve’s knowledge, focused leadership, background in finance and marketing, and his unmatched passion for United Way’s local programs were all major factors in the board’s decision to appoint him as leader,” said John Hanna, United Way of Santa Barbara County board of directors vice chair. “We are confident in Steve’s ability to drive the next stage of growth for the organization.”

Ortiz holds bachelor degrees from UC Santa Barbara and a masters in business administration from Cal Lutheran University.

He was a Pacific Coast Business Times “40 Under 40” Award Recipient in 2010. He also owned a small business served as managing partner of the LLC.

  Ortiz and his wife, Amber, have two children, Isabella Rose, 3, and Ethan James, 6 months.

About United Way of Santa Barbara County

United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC) has the unique and positive vision that “in our community, everyone has a hopeful future.”

Since 1923, UWSBC has served the Santa Barbara County community through funding, volunteer development, and by utilizing its own unique initiatives that involve dozens of local non-profit and public sector agencies.

UWSBC’s local community driven Power of Partnership™ priorities help children, families & seniors with a focus on Education, Financial Empowerment and Health.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 