United Way of Santa Barbara County Appoints Steve Ortiz As President/CEO

The board of directors of United Way of Santa Barbara County is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Ortiz as president and CEO, effective March 1, 2017.

Ortiz is a dedicated 11-year executive of United Way, most recently serving as executive vice president and COO. He will succeed Paul Didier, who has led the organization since 1974.

During Ortiz’ tenure with United Way, he and his development team have raised over $40 million to create, expand and deliver result-driven, innovative strategic partnerships across multiple sectors for the benefit of the local community.

He has also led marketing and public relations campaigns and program/partnership branding.

“Steve’s knowledge, focused leadership, background in finance and marketing, and his unmatched passion for United Way’s local programs were all major factors in the board’s decision to appoint him as leader,” said John Hanna, United Way of Santa Barbara County board of directors vice chair. “We are confident in Steve’s ability to drive the next stage of growth for the organization.”

Ortiz holds bachelor degrees from UC Santa Barbara and a masters in business administration from Cal Lutheran University.

He was a Pacific Coast Business Times “40 Under 40” Award Recipient in 2010. He also owned a small business served as managing partner of the LLC.

Ortiz and his wife, Amber, have two children, Isabella Rose, 3, and Ethan James, 6 months.

About United Way of Santa Barbara County

United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC) has the unique and positive vision that “in our community, everyone has a hopeful future.”

Since 1923, UWSBC has served the Santa Barbara County community through funding, volunteer development, and by utilizing its own unique initiatives that involve dozens of local non-profit and public sector agencies.

UWSBC’s local community driven Power of Partnership™ priorities help children, families & seniors with a focus on Education, Financial Empowerment and Health.