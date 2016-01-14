Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 3:57 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

United Way Study Says Many Santa Barbara County Families Struggle To Pay for Basic Needs

Forum focuses on real costs families face, including high housing costs, and ways to help people meet basic needs of life

Henry Gascon from the United Ways of California talks during a forum in Guadalupe on Thursday about the real cost of living in Santa Barbara County.
Henry Gascon from the United Ways of California talks during a forum in Guadalupe on Thursday about the real cost of living in Santa Barbara County.  (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 14, 2016 | 9:55 p.m.

The real cost of living in Santa Barbara County takes a toll on families struggling to survive and thrive, with education and assistance programs seen as key tools to ease the burden.

Approximately one-third of households in Santa Barbara County are struggling to get by, Henry Gascon from United Ways of California told the approximately 100 people who attended a special forum Thursday in Guadalupe.

He spoke at the forum, Leveraging Opportunities, Meeting Economic Challenges, looking at the real cost of paying for the basic needs of life including housing, food, transportation and more.

“It’s often a misconception among many people … that these households aren’t working, that they’re taking advantage of public assistance. It’s not necessarily true,” Gascon said of United Way’s report, Struggling to Get By — The Real Cost Measure. 

“Many of them are working two to three full or part-time jobs, just struggling to get by.”

Nine of 10 households struggling to keep up with the real cost of living have at least one working adult in the family, Gascon said. These are families who don’t necessarily appear on federal poverty levels.

“They’re just getting very low wages so they can’t even come close to making a basic standard of living,” he said. 

The burden of paying the high cost of housing is a key factor for why families struggle, he said.

Nearly half of the state’s residents pay more than 30 percent of their income on housing costs, Gascon said.

“That’s significant,” he said, adding the averages range from $1,900 in the San Mateo County to either rent or own a two-bedroom residence compared to $600 in Modoc County. 

Locally, the median cost of housing ranges from $1,245 for Santa Maria and Orcutt to $1,276 for Lompoc, Solvang, Guadalupe and Buellton and $1,600 for the South Coast.

“Many middle class families are struggling each and every day,” Gascon added.

After Gascon’s presentation, a panel of local leaders shared surprises in the study and about ways their organizations are working to help struggling families.

The study about the real cost of living made Eileen Monahan, First 5 Office of Early Care & Education in Santa Barbara County, think about the importance of investing in children while they are young, she said.

Kevin Walthers, superintdent/president of Allan Hancock College, speaks during a forum on the real cost of living in Santa Barbara. At left are Ed Cora, Guadalupe Union School District superintendent, and Glenn Morris from the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce. At right is John Fowler, president of People’s Self-Help Housing. Click to view larger
Kevin Walthers, superintdent/president of Allan Hancock College, speaks during a forum on the real cost of living in Santa Barbara. At left are Ed Cora, Guadalupe Union School District superintendent, and Glenn Morris from the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce. At right is John Fowler, president of People’s Self-Help Housing. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

“We can do lots of remedial programs as children grow older but it just costs more money and is more difficult for the children,” Monahan said.

“It’s very important and it’s very cost effective for the community to start early and have the children when their brain is developing at that rapid pace and they’re just soaking everything up. 

A shortage of child care facilities reverberates through the community, affecting all levels of employees and businesses trying to recruit, added Glenn Morris, chief executive officer and president of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Superintendent Ed Cora from Guadalupe Union School District said he loved reading that education is one of the most important ways to help people escape poverty.

His district is partnering with several organizations to bring preschool programs to Guadalupe. Additionally, the district provides breakfast in the classroom for their students to ensure they’re ready to learn.

“We’re very concerned about the cycle of poverty …,” said Kevin Walthers, superintendent/president of Allan Hancock College, noting the rising cost of education. 

Education once was viewed as an investment, he said, noting the cost of providing an undergraduate education has not changed in 40 years.

“All that’s changed is who’s paying for it — it’s the parents and students who are paying for it. If we’re not going to invest in education, then we can’t be surprised that we don’t have people to show up in the workforce. It’s really that simple,” Walthers said, as people applauded.

Lompoc Assistant City Administrator Teresa Gallavan, who also serves as economic development director, said the report proves the importance of supporting businesses bringing high-paying jobs to the area. 

“And those jobs should be near where the workforce is,” she said. “And workforce preparation is also a really key factor in filling those jobs and being ready for those businesses to come into the community or expand in our community.”

High-speed Internet access also is key to attracting and retaining businesses, she added.

The forum was hosted by United Way of Northern Santa Barbara County and EconAlliance, with support from several co-sponsors.

The forum was the semi-annual event for the Workforce and Literature Initiative to create a highly qualified and literate employees.

Local United Way CEO Eddie Taylor suggested people look up the report, which includes interactive maps and is online here.

“That report is a lot of fun,” he said. “When you visit the website you can really dig down and you can see some interesting stuff — how raising education outcomes by one level has an impact on every other aspect of life.”

He said United Way is involved in improving literacy — financial, math, reading literacy— because a lack of literacy negatively affects people’s lives.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 