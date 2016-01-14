United Way Study Says Many Santa Barbara County Families Struggle To Pay for Basic Needs

Forum focuses on real costs families face, including high housing costs, and ways to help people meet basic needs of life

The real cost of living in Santa Barbara County takes a toll on families struggling to survive and thrive, with education and assistance programs seen as key tools to ease the burden.

Approximately one-third of households in Santa Barbara County are struggling to get by, Henry Gascon from United Ways of California told the approximately 100 people who attended a special forum Thursday in Guadalupe.

He spoke at the forum, Leveraging Opportunities, Meeting Economic Challenges, looking at the real cost of paying for the basic needs of life including housing, food, transportation and more.

“It’s often a misconception among many people … that these households aren’t working, that they’re taking advantage of public assistance. It’s not necessarily true,” Gascon said of United Way’s report, Struggling to Get By — The Real Cost Measure.

“Many of them are working two to three full or part-time jobs, just struggling to get by.”

Nine of 10 households struggling to keep up with the real cost of living have at least one working adult in the family, Gascon said. These are families who don’t necessarily appear on federal poverty levels.

“They’re just getting very low wages so they can’t even come close to making a basic standard of living,” he said.

The burden of paying the high cost of housing is a key factor for why families struggle, he said.

Nearly half of the state’s residents pay more than 30 percent of their income on housing costs, Gascon said.

“That’s significant,” he said, adding the averages range from $1,900 in the San Mateo County to either rent or own a two-bedroom residence compared to $600 in Modoc County.

Locally, the median cost of housing ranges from $1,245 for Santa Maria and Orcutt to $1,276 for Lompoc, Solvang, Guadalupe and Buellton and $1,600 for the South Coast.

“Many middle class families are struggling each and every day,” Gascon added.

After Gascon’s presentation, a panel of local leaders shared surprises in the study and about ways their organizations are working to help struggling families.

The study about the real cost of living made Eileen Monahan, First 5 Office of Early Care & Education in Santa Barbara County, think about the importance of investing in children while they are young, she said.

“We can do lots of remedial programs as children grow older but it just costs more money and is more difficult for the children,” Monahan said.

“It’s very important and it’s very cost effective for the community to start early and have the children when their brain is developing at that rapid pace and they’re just soaking everything up.

A shortage of child care facilities reverberates through the community, affecting all levels of employees and businesses trying to recruit, added Glenn Morris, chief executive officer and president of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Superintendent Ed Cora from Guadalupe Union School District said he loved reading that education is one of the most important ways to help people escape poverty.

His district is partnering with several organizations to bring preschool programs to Guadalupe. Additionally, the district provides breakfast in the classroom for their students to ensure they’re ready to learn.

“We’re very concerned about the cycle of poverty …,” said Kevin Walthers, superintendent/president of Allan Hancock College, noting the rising cost of education.

Education once was viewed as an investment, he said, noting the cost of providing an undergraduate education has not changed in 40 years.

“All that’s changed is who’s paying for it — it’s the parents and students who are paying for it. If we’re not going to invest in education, then we can’t be surprised that we don’t have people to show up in the workforce. It’s really that simple,” Walthers said, as people applauded.

Lompoc Assistant City Administrator Teresa Gallavan, who also serves as economic development director, said the report proves the importance of supporting businesses bringing high-paying jobs to the area.

“And those jobs should be near where the workforce is,” she said. “And workforce preparation is also a really key factor in filling those jobs and being ready for those businesses to come into the community or expand in our community.”

High-speed Internet access also is key to attracting and retaining businesses, she added.

The forum was hosted by United Way of Northern Santa Barbara County and EconAlliance, with support from several co-sponsors.

The forum was the semi-annual event for the Workforce and Literature Initiative to create a highly qualified and literate employees.

Local United Way CEO Eddie Taylor suggested people look up the report, which includes interactive maps and is online here.

“That report is a lot of fun,” he said. “When you visit the website you can really dig down and you can see some interesting stuff — how raising education outcomes by one level has an impact on every other aspect of life.”

He said United Way is involved in improving literacy — financial, math, reading literacy— because a lack of literacy negatively affects people’s lives.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.