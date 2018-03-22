United Way to Distribute $500,000 to Thomas Fire, Flood Recovery

United Way of Santa Barbara County's Long Term Recovery Committee has selected 16 Santa Barbara County agencies to receive phase one funding from the United Way Thomas Fire and Flood Fund, a total of $501,000.

The fund was formed as a partnership between the United Ways of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties to help the region recover from the Thomas Fire and ensuing floods.

With this distribution, more than $1 million from the United Way Thomas Fire and Flood Fund will have gone to Central Coast fire and flood victims since December.

In Santa Barbara, a volunteer fund committee featuring representatives from a cross-section of the community selected the 16 agencies for funding, United Way said.

These organizations have been working directly with fire and flood victims and continue to offer assistance and case management. In total, these awarded organizations are assisting more than 19,000 survivors and evacuees, United Way reports.

“The last two months have undoubtedly been some of the toughest our community has faced,” said Steve Ortiz, president/CEO, United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC).

“Our neighbors have lost so much, and assistance has been pouring in from throughout the country," he said.

"We’re honored to have the trust of donors and excited to get these funds into the hands of the agencies who are directly helping these individuals and families further their recovery, rebuilding, and healing process,” he said.

All money contributed to the United Way Thomas Fire and Flood Fund will be used to fund services that address the needs of the individuals and families affected by the disasters, UWSBC said.

Phase one of Santa Barbara County fund distribution is supporting agencies currently assisting individuals affected by the recent fire and floods.

Phase two will focus on individuals and families directly affected by the disaster and will take place in late spring. Phase two distribution will be carried out in partnership with organizations that provide case management for those impacted by the disasters.

The selected phase one community agencies are providing a variety of services, such as food distribution, shelter and housing, counseling, home rebuilding and repairs, health services, case management, small business support, transportation, child care services, search and rescue efforts.

They are:

Food Distribution

$100,000: Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

Case Management

$100,000: Unity Shoppe

Small Business Support

$75,000: Women’s Economic Ventures

Home Cleanup and Repair

$50,000: Habitat for Humanity

Alternative Care (during school closures)

$24,000: United Boys & Girls Club

Counseling and Family Support Services

$21,491: Family Service Agency

$20,000: Hospice of Santa Barbara

$20,000: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara

$15,000: CALM

Transportation

$15,000: Easy Lift Transportation

Health Services

$7,500: Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care

$7,945: Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics

Emergency Services

$25,000: American Red Cross

$18,000: National Disaster Search Dog Foundation

$1,781: Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue

$1,000: Santa Barbara Amateur Radio Club

For more information about recipient agencies, please visit www.unitedwaysb.org/thomas-recovery.

— Angel Pacheco for United Way of Santa Barbara County.