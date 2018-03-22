Thursday, March 22 , 2018, 10:42 pm | Light Rain Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

United Way to Distribute $500,000 to Thomas Fire, Flood Recovery

By Angel Pacheco for United Way of Santa Barbara County | February 15, 2018 | 1:52 p.m.

United Way of Santa Barbara County's Long Term Recovery Committee has selected 16 Santa Barbara County agencies to receive phase one funding from the United Way Thomas Fire and Flood Fund, a total of $501,000.

 

The fund was formed as a partnership between the United Ways of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties to help the region recover from the Thomas Fire and ensuing floods.

With this distribution, more than $1 million from the United Way Thomas Fire and Flood Fund will have gone to Central Coast fire and flood victims since December.

In Santa Barbara, a volunteer fund committee featuring representatives from a cross-section of the community selected the 16 agencies for funding, United Way said.

These organizations have been working directly with fire and flood victims and continue to offer assistance and case management. In total, these awarded organizations are assisting more than 19,000 survivors and evacuees, United Way reports.

“The last two months have undoubtedly been some of the toughest our community has faced,” said Steve Ortiz, president/CEO, United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC).

“Our neighbors have lost so much, and assistance has been pouring in from throughout the country," he said.

"We’re honored to have the trust of donors and excited to get these funds into the hands of the agencies who are directly helping these individuals and families further their recovery, rebuilding, and healing process,” he said.

All money contributed to the United Way Thomas Fire and Flood Fund will be used to fund services that address the needs of the individuals and families affected by the disasters, UWSBC said.

Phase one of Santa Barbara County fund distribution is supporting agencies currently assisting individuals affected by the recent fire and floods.

Phase two will focus on individuals and families directly affected by the disaster and will take place in late spring. Phase two distribution will be carried out in partnership with organizations that provide case management for those impacted by the disasters.

The selected phase one community agencies are providing a variety of services, such as food distribution, shelter and housing, counseling, home rebuilding and repairs, health services, case management, small business support, transportation, child care services, search and rescue efforts.

They are:

Food Distribution
$100,000: Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

Case Management
$100,000: Unity Shoppe

Small Business Support
$75,000: Women’s Economic Ventures

Home Cleanup and Repair
$50,000: Habitat for Humanity

Alternative Care (during school closures)
$24,000: United Boys & Girls Club

Counseling and Family Support Services
$21,491: Family Service Agency
$20,000: Hospice of Santa Barbara
$20,000: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara
$15,000: CALM

Transportation
$15,000: Easy Lift Transportation

Health Services
$7,500: Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care
$7,945: Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics

Emergency Services
$25,000: American Red Cross
$18,000: National Disaster Search Dog Foundation
$1,781: Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue
$1,000: Santa Barbara Amateur Radio Club

For more information about recipient agencies, please visit www.unitedwaysb.org/thomas-recovery.

— Angel Pacheco for United Way of Santa Barbara County.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 