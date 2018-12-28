Pixel Tracker

United Way Seeks Volunteers for Income Tax Assistance Program

By Angel Pacheco for United Way of Santa Barbara County | December 28, 2018 | 1:15 p.m.
Volunteer training for United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program begins Jan. 5. (Courtesy photo)

United Way of Santa Barbara County is recruiting volunteers to help local families and individuals prepare their tax returns and practice financial responsibility as part of its annual Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

Volunteer training will include the opportunity to become an IRS certified tax preparer. No prior experience is necessary to volunteer.

VITA volunteers will help underserved and at-risk residents prepare and file their taxes at various sites throughout the community Feb. 1-April 15. In-person and online volunteer training will be available, but all volunteers are urged to attend the initial session Jan. 5.

United Way is looking for volunteers to serve in various positions including tax preparers, tax reviewers, financial literacy educators, site greeters, and interpreters.

United Way will provide training and practice filings, which can be an opportunity for students and young professionals to learn new skills and gain experience.

United Way also is seeking bilingual and Spanish-speaking volunteers to aid the process. Volunteers are expected to work 5-10 hours a week Feb. 1-April 15. 

VITA Initial Training will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, at United Way of Santa Barbara County, 320 E. Gutierrez St., Santa Barbara.

For more information and to register to volunteer, visit www.unitedwaysb.org/volunteer-income-tax-assistance-vita or contact Melinda Cabrera, [email protected] 805-965-8591.

