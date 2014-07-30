United Way Young Leaders Society Celebrating Five Years of Success with Sunset Cruise

United Way of Santa Barbara County’s Young Leaders Society will celebrate its fifth anniversary on Thursday, Aug. 7 with a sunset cruise on the Condor Express.

The celebration will honor the group, which was formed in 2009 to provide community involvement, encourage philanthropy and provide personal development opportunities for young professionals.

This unique and dynamic group offers its members multiple avenues to become involved with various United Way and community initiatives, to directly make a difference in people’s lives and to ultimately become leaders in our community.

In the last five years, members have enjoyed many exclusive opportunities that have positively influenced the lives of the members, program recipients and our community. These events included volunteer projects, such as crafting holiday day cards with seniors and participating at Day of Caring, youth mentoring programs such as United We Read and the national award-winning summer learning program Fun in the Sun; networking and business workshops on leadership and management, green business and team building; and other fun events, such as the annual fundraiser United We Bowl.

The goal of United Way’s Young Leaders Society is to promote and encourage philanthropy and volunteerism among the young leaders of Santa Barbara County, through participation in a variety of social, educational, volunteer and networking opportunities — and to have fun while doing it!

The mixer will be held on the Condor Express from 6 to 9 p.m. The price of attendance is free for members and $25 for nonmembers. Must RSVP by this Thursday, July 31. The cost includes a raffle ticket, appetizers, music and networking.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here or contact Kerstin Padilla at [email protected].

— Kerstin Padilla is a marketing assistant for United Way of Santa Barbara County.