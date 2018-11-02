United Way Young Leaders Society Presents United We Bowl Fundraiser

Bowlers can bring their A-game and help put books into students’ hands Nov. 9 at the 9th Annual United We Bowl, the Young Leaders Society’s (YLS) fundraiser for United Way of Santa Barbara County’s literacy programs.

The event will be 6-9:30 p.m. at Zodo’s Bowling and Beyond, 5925 Calle Real, Goleta. Some 130 participants are expected to sign up as teams or individually to compete in the bowl-a-thon, which will feature costumes and raffle prizes.

United We Bowl was created to help raise funds in support of United Way literacy programs, including buying books to be donated to local schools in honor of Read Across America Day. On this special day in March, YLS members visit schools to read stories and talk about their road to success.

“Even if you throw a gutter ball each time, the fun and energy of United We Bowl makes it an absolute blast,” said Steve Ortiz, president/CEO of United Way of Santa Barbara County. “It’s a chance for anyone to give back to their community and meet new, passionate people.”

Tickets include shoe rental, unlimited bowling from 7-9 p.m. and one raffle ticket. Additional raffle tickets can be purchased at the event for more chances to win prizes. Zodo's will donate a portion of all food and drink sales from the evening to United Way.

Sign up online at http://www.unitedwaysb.org/uwb. Tickets are $40 per bowler or $220 for a team of six. Or you can come and watch for free. For more information, email [email protected]

Young Leaders Society was formed to provide community involvement and personal development opportunities for young professionals.

The group offers multiple avenues to become involved with United Way and community initiatives, to make a difference in people's lives, and to become leaders in the community. For more information, visit http://www.unitedwelead.org/.

— Angel Pacheco for United Way of Santa Barbara County.