United Way’s Young Leaders Society Celebrates Five Years with Sunset Cruise

By Flannery Hill for United Way of Santa Barbara County | August 18, 2014 | 12:47 p.m.

Recently, close to 100 members of United Way of Santa Barbara County’s Young Leaders Society celebrated the group's fifth anniversary with a sunset cruise aboard the Condor Express.

YLS was formed in 2009 to provide community involvement and personal development opportunities for young professionals in Santa Barbara County to meet like-minded civic and business leaders and become acquainted with Santa Barbara's prominent philanthropists.

“We are thrilled to celebrate five years of Young Leaders Society, as well as five years of United We Read,” said Sarkes Khachek, YLS committee co-chair. “We are all proud to be part of an organization that encourages philanthropy and aims to directly make a difference in people's lives.”

In the last five years, members have enjoyed many exclusive opportunities that have positively influenced the lives of the members, program recipients and our community. These events included volunteer projects, such as crafting holiday day cards with seniors and participating at Day of Caring, launching youth mentoring programs such as United We Read, participating in the national award-winning summer learning program Fun in the Sun, networking and business workshops on leadership and management, the global economy, green business, teambuilding and other fun events, such as the annual fundraising bowl-a-thon, United We Bowl.

YLS aims to continue to promote and encourage philanthropy and volunteerism among young leaders of Santa Barbara County, through participation in a variety of social, educational and volunteer opportunities.

Click here for more information.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing United Way of Santa Barbara County.

