Unity of Santa Barbara Hosts Jon Mundy

By Joan Kershaw for Unity of Santa Barbara | August 10, 2015 | 8:06 a.m.

On Sunday, Aug. 16, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Unity of Santa Barbara will host spiritualist Jon Mundy for a presentation called "There's No Place Like Home: Eternal Life and A Course in Miracles."

Unity suggests a donation $25 with advanced registration on their website, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds.

Jon Mundy is an author and lecturer, as well as the publisher of Miracles Magazine and the executive director of All Faiths Seminary International in New York City.

He has taught university courses in philosophy and religion and has authored nine books. His latest book, Lesson 101: Perfect Happiness, is published by a division of Barnes and Noble.

According to Amazon.com his previous book, Living A Course in Miracles is currently the best-selling book based on the teaching of A Course in Miracles. Jon knew Dr. Helen Schucman, the scribe of A Course in Miracles.

He also appears on occasion as Dr. Baba Jon Mundane, a standup philosopher comedian.

Mundy will also be the guest speaker at Unity of Santa Barbara at 9:30 and 11:15 a.m. services on Sunday, Aug. 16, when he will discuss the topic, "I'm Nobody, Who Are you? On the Mythology of Self." 

Unity of Santa Barbara is a vibrant inclusive, spiritual community, inspiring people to realize and express their divine nature.

Unity's office and book store are open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

—Joan Kershaw represents Unity of Santa Barbara.

 
