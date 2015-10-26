Well-Being

Unity of Santa Barbara Will Screen Documentary ‘AWAKE: The Life of Yogananda’

Unity of Santa Barbara will present a special screening of the critically acclaimed film AWAKE: The Life of Yogananda at the Unity of Santa Barbara Sanctuary, located at 227 E Arrellaga Street, at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2015.

With strong endorsements from mainstream press and a run of sold-out shows in theaters across the country, AWAKE is now sweeping the nation.



AWAKE is an unconventional biography about Paramahansa Yogananda, the world-renowned author of the spiritual classic Autobiography of a Yogi, who brought yoga and meditation to the West in the 1920s.

Many highly influential people — including Steve Jobs, George Harrison and Russell Simmons, all of whom are featured in the film — have been deeply impacted by Yogananda.

“AWAKE is a treasure and should not only be watched but experienced.” – The Movie Network

In bringing the once-secret techniques of yoga to the West, Yogananda was committed to democratizing these teachings.

“He knew the power of initiative,“ says renowned yoga and ayurveda instructor Mas Vidal, who is also featured in the film. “He didn't wait for anybody to get this wisdom out.”

“It’s significant that Yogananda’s first speech in America was called ‘The Science of Religion,’” says author Philip Goldberg, whose book, American Veda, documented how Indian spirituality changed the West, and he dedicated an entire chapter to Yogananda.

Yogananda himself said, “May the heads of all countries and races be guided to understand that men of all nations are physically and spiritually one… Let us pray in our hearts for a League of Souls and a United World.”

Many Americans are still wondering, is yoga a religion, an exercise regimen or something else entirely? And how and why has the ancient Indian practice of yoga become a household word, something practiced by more than 20 million Americans.

“It is Unity’s mission to inspire people to realize and express their divine nature,” said Rev. Larry Schellink, Unity of Santa Barbara spiritual director. “We are pleased to present this film featuring the auspicious teacher who inspired so many people to awaken to their spiritual nature.”

Tickets are $5 each and available only at the door on the evening of the screening. Complimentary snacks and beverages will be on hand following the film to encourage the sharing of thoughts and insight.

For information about Unity of Santa Barbara visit their website, email [email protected] or phone the Unity of Santa Barbara office at 805.966.2239.

— Joan Kershaw represents Unity of Santa Barbara.