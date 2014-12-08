Unity Shoppe’s 28th Annual Unity Telethon Celebration Set for Saturday

Unity Shoppe, entering its 98th year of service to the Santa Barbara community, will hold its 28th annual Unity Telethon Celebration from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13 at 110 W. Sola St. and the KEYT-TV studio.

The bank call-in number if 805.845.5555.

For Unity Shoppe, it all started in 1917 with Pearl Chase operating a holiday food and gift program. After 55 years, in 1973, Barbara Tellefson took over the leadership and expanded services into a year-round program.

Today, Unity Shoppe is the single largest direct distributor of food, clothing and basic necessities for low-income families, children and the elderly.

The qualified clients of more than 300 other nonprofit agencies, churches, schools and hospitals are referred to Unity’s “Central Distribution Facility” for support services year-round.

Annually, Unity serves 20,000 unduplicated people during times of crisis. Over 3,500 households will be referred to Unity Shoppe this holiday season by 300 other nonprofit agencies, churches, schools and hospitals. The Unity Shoppe Grocery Store needs supplies of cereal, tuna, chicken soup, juice, canned whole corn, peaches and peanut butter.

You can help by supporting the 28th annual Unity Telethon Celebration. Together, we can restore hope and dignity for thousands of households.

— Jonatha King is a publicist representing Unity Shoppe.