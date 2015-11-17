Unity Shoppe Announces Annual Handel’s ‘Messiah’ Sing-Along

Advice

The 35th annual Messiah Sing-Along will take place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2015, in the First Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of State and Constance.

Phillip McLendon will conduct this performance of George Frederick Handel's choral masterpiece Messiah.

James Mooy has organized the orchestra, which includes members of the Santa Barbara City College Symphony. The following four outstanding local soloists will also perform: Celeste Tavera, soprano; Adelaide Sinclair, alto; Grey Brothers, tenor and Michael Shasberger, bass. Steve Hodson is the organist.

That covers everything and everybody except the chorus. That's because the chorus is you — the audience!

Tickets are $10 and will benefit Unity Shoppe. Advance tickets and music scores (bring your own) are available at Chaucer's Book Store in Loreto Plaza. Tickets will also be available at the door.

It's great music and great fun for a great cause, so, come and make a joyful noise. Raise your voice on high!

Unity Shoppe is a 501(c)(3) public benefit corporation that encourages self-sufficiency and independence by providing education and the necessities of life to families, children, seniors and persons with disabilities during periodic times of crisis.

These necessities are provided at no charge in a dignified manner without regard to political affiliation, religious belief or ethnic identity.

— Pat Hitchcock represents Unity Shoppe.