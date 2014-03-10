Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 9:02 pm | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 
 

Unity Shoppe Reaches Out for Public’s Help After Tree Damages Delivery Vehicles

An official says the 'already financially strapped' nonprofit can't afford to replace the desperately needed vans and a truck

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | March 10, 2014 | 6:23 p.m.

A local nonprofit is imploring the public for help as it attempts to replace three vehicles that were totaled after a large oak tree fell on top of them Sunday evening.

The Unity Shoppe, whose retail store front is located at 1219 State St., serves 22,000 people a year by helping people in need with food, clothing and other essentials. 

It uses four vehicles to haul items such as groceries from more than 300 donators, such as local farmers markets, but now will have to find a way to replace the vehicles after they were destroyed by the tree.

Barbara Tollefson, director of operations for the Unity Shoppe, told Noozhawk on Monday that the vans and truck were parked at a storage location when the tree fell around 9 p.m. Sunday, for unknown reasons, badly damaging the cabs and bodies of the trucks.

"It's how we pick up a lot of food, so we need to get some new trucks," she said. 

The organization picks up and distributes about $2 million worth of merchandise annually and helps more than 10,000 families throughout the county, she said.

The incident couldn't have come at a worse time for the organization, which "is already financially strapped," Tollefson said, because it is about $400,000 behind on donations.

The organization, which formerly had a donation drop-off at the Victoria Theater, lost donations when construction was going on there last year, setting it back financially, she said.

"Now we're working hard to fill up empty shelves," she said.

The vehicles that were damaged were insured, but Tollefson said the full cost most likely won't be covered, which could add up to as much as $100,000 to replace.

"And I just had them serviced, too," she said. "We can't afford to spend our money to replace them."

The organization runs a complete grocery store and clothing center at its downtown space, where families in need are referred for assistance. 

Most of the people the Unity Shoppe helps are working adults, and Tollefson said the food and clothing help they get from the Unity Shoppe "keeps them in the workplace, off of welfare and keeps them from being homeless."

The organization does still have a larger truck used to pick up and deliver furniture that wasn't damaged, but the other three are gone, she said.

"We're so desperate," she said, adding that people wanting to help can reach her at 805.886.2323 or by email at [email protected].

Donations can also be made via its website by clicking here.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 