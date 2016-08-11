Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 12:37 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Unity Shoppe Celebrates 100 Years of Community Service

By Pat Hitchcock for Unity Shoppe | August 11, 2016 | 10:20 a.m.

As Unity celebrates its 100-year anniversary, a “Yesterday - Today and Tomorrow” theme will showcase all of the businesses and individuals of all ages and backgrounds that have created a remarkable community effort at a CommUnity Birthday Show hosted by Kenny Loggins at The Granada Theatre from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016. 

Tickets are available at The Granada box office by calling 805.899.2222 or visiting http://granadasb.org.

The Unity Shoppe provides eight year-round programs that serve nearly 20,000 low-income clients, providing an immediate, efficient method to distribute food along with work and school clothing and school supplies.

Many low-income, hard-working people are referred to the Unity Shoppe as the result of the loss of a job or the illness of a parent or child that impacts fragile family finances. These qualified people are referred by over 300 other nonprofit agencies, schools, hospitals and churches.

In addition, Unity’s job training program, long-term disaster relief and volunteer/internship opportunities help families recover, find better-paying jobs and move beyond the need for assistance.

The end result of all these services is that our entire community is more stable and secure.

Unity Shoppe is a 501(c)(3) public benefit corporation that encourages self-sufficiency and independence by providing education and the necessities of life to families, children, seniors and persons with disabilities during periodic times of crisis.

These necessities are provided, at no charge, in a dignified manner without regard to political affiliation, religious belief or ethnic identity. 

Pat Hitchcock represents Unity Shoppe.

 
