University Bound? Get Information at Allan Hancock College’s Transfer Day

Students, parents and individuals who want to learn more about attending a university, either in California or elsewhere in the nation, have a great opportunity coming up next month.

Allan Hancock College’s University Transfer Day will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 in the college’s Santa Maria campus Student Center (Building G).

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and speak with dozens of representatives from colleges and universities in California and other states. These representatives will be able to answer questions about academic programs and majors, admission, scholarships, costs, housing, financial aid and more, and provide specific literature about their campuses.

The public is invited to attend; attendees do not need to be Allan Hancock College students.

“Anyone who is considering attendance at a four-year college or university is strongly encouraged to take advantage of this great opportunity,” said Julie Vasques, Allan Hancock College’s University Transfer Center coordinator/counselor. “This free event is vitally important in that it allows students and members of the community to meet with college reps, ask questions, explore possibilities and gather information that might otherwise require a visit to each university. It saves a lot of time and hassle when the university comes to you.”

Colleges represented will include Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo, Cal State-Northridge, Cal State-Fresno, UC Santa Barbara, UC Davis, Westmont and more.

Free pizza will be available courtesy of Allan Hancock College’s Associated Student Body Government, and prizes will be awarded throughout the event.

Questions about University Transfer Day, or transfer in general, should be directed to the college’s University Transfer Center at 805.922.6966 or 866.DIAL.AHC (342.5242) x3363.

— Sonja Oglesby is a public affairs and publications technician for Allan Hancock College.