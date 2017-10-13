University Club Hires Local Celebrity Chef Jamie West

The University Club of Santa Barbara has appointed Jamie West, as its new executive chef. West has served as executive chef at some of the top dining establishments in the country, including Montecito’s San Ysidro Ranch, the Ojai Valley Inn & Spa and the five-star Mayflower Inn of Washington, Conn.

West has built his reputation on creating cuisine to fit any occasion, and preparing food that is personal and refined, the University Club said.

His approach is to start with quality, locally sourced, seasonal ingredients, working with local farmers and suppliers, then apply innovative preparation and creative presentation techniques to deliver an exquisite culinary experience, according to the University Club.

Some of West's recent accomplishments include:

Featured in Bon Appetit, Sunset, Culinary Trends, Savoir and Food & Home magazines.

Guest chef on The Early Show with Bryant Gumble.

Featured in Montecito Journal, Ventura County Star, Edible Ojai and Central Coast magazines.

Featured article and on the cover of Good Health magazine.

Featured chef in California Country magazine.

Celebrity chef for the Sansum Clinic/Santa Barbara Cancer Center merger gala.

Judge for Santa Barbara Chowder Festival and California Avocado Festival.

West will lead the University Club’s culinary team in all aspects of its fine dining for members, private dining in the clubhouse’s private dining rooms, and the club’s high-end banquet events.

“We are looking forward to having Chef West bring his remarkable experience and exceptional culinary skills to further elevate the level of fine dining at the club for the great enjoyment of its members and guests," said James Ballantine, University Club president.

"His cuisine will be a wonderful complement to our upgraded clubhouse facility. We are extremely pleased to welcome Jamie as an outstanding addition to our club family,” he said.

— Tina Archer for University Club of Santa Barbara.







