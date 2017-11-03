University Club Introduces 2017-18 Board

The University Club of Santa Barbara will mark its centennial anniversary in 2019 with its new president, Leonard Himelsein, and Board of Directors, which includes 10 incumbents and three newly ratified members.

The incumbents are Himelsein, president; James Ballantine, immediate past president; and directors Dr. Joe Dobbs, Patricia Jones, Robert Monk, Eleanor Van Cott, Briana McCarthy, Dr. Julie Hemingway, Alejandro Ochoa and Justin Van Mullem.

Newly ratified members are Steven Sereboff, Lacy Taylor and Jack Skidmore, all directors.

“I thank the membership and staff for their vote of confidence and support. I am proud to be a part of the University Club’s rich tradition and to continue our quest for excellence into the future,” Himelsein said.

Himelsein also introduced chef Jamie West — with San Ysidro Ranch, Ojai Valley Inn and Mayflower Hotel — who together with Eli Khoury bring a world-class gastronomic experience to the University Club, Himelsein said.

— Tina Archer for University Club of Santa Barbara.