University Club of Santa Barbara Hosting Open House

By University Club of Santa Barbara | July 4, 2014 | 9:15 a.m.

You're invited to an elegant evening at the University Club of Santa Barbara for an Open House from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 18.

Situated between the courthouse and Alice Keck Park, the club is the premiere downtown location to host corporate or small-business meetings, parties, luncheons, dinner presentations, etc. — you name it, we can do it!

Membership perks include Wi-Fi throughout the building, free parking, exclusive use of our five conference rooms, reciprocal privileges with more than 300 private clubs around the world, use of our “members only” restaurant and more.

There will be live music by the trio Hot Combo, free champagne and delicious foods including prime rib, cocktail shrimp, lobster ravioli, banana foster crepes, assorted cheeses, antipasti and more!

Come check out what the club has to offer in terms of membership, dining, and corporate or small private events.

We will also be offering a special one-time deal of $1,000 off membership.

RSVP by July 15 to 805.966.0853 or [email protected]. The club is located at 1332 Santa Barbara St.

 

