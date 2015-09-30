Friday, April 13 , 2018, 6:07 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

University of California Makes First Wage Increase to $13 Per Hour

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | September 30, 2015 | 12:21 p.m.

Some 3,200 employees of the University of California System will get a raise Thursday, with minimum wage seeing its first bump toward the $15 an hour promised in 2017.

Minimum wage climbs to $13 an hour for workers hired at any of 10 UC campuses logging at least 20 hours a week, both direct hires and contract employees.

Another several thousand contract employees will also see the increase, said Rebecca Trounson, a UC Office of the President spokeswoman.

UC President Janet Napolitano unveiled the Fair Wage/Fair Work Plan in July ahead of a planned California state minimum wage increase from $9 to $10 an hour beginning Jan. 1, 2016.

The mandated UC minimum wage will increase again to $14 an hour on Oct. 1, 2016 and to $15 an hour on Oct. 1, 2017.

At UC Santa Barbara, just six employees will be impacted, five of which are part time, according to university spokesman George Foulsham.

He couldn’t say which departments the employees hailed from or why the number was so small.

“My understanding is it’s more retail shops and that sort of thing,” said Trounson, who didn’t know how many of the impacted UC employees were students.

All contractors doing business with UC must comply with government and university workplace laws and policies.

So far, Trounson said UC has gotten “very positive” feedback nationwide about its move to become the first public university in the U.S. to establish a $15 minimum wage voluntarily.

No word yet on whether the decision will prompt other institutions to follow suit.

The UC System is California’s third largest employer — falling short of the federal and state governments — with about 195,000 employees at 10 campuses, five medical centers, three national labs, the Office of the President, the Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources and others.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 