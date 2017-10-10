Unleash Inner G.I.R.L. with Girl Scouts this Fall

As families embark on a new school year, Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast (GSCCC) is inviting girls of all ages to join the world’s largest leadership organization, and for parents to be volunteers.

The next Girl Scout event will be 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16 at First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave., Santa Barbara.

This free family event is open to the public. Girls and their families can discover what Girl Scouts has to offer, from STEM education to the great outdoors, life skills to entrepreneurship and more.

With new research confirming that Girl Scouting works, new programming for the coming year, and a new digital platform for volunteers intended to save time and make the volunteer experience easier, there’s never been a better time to join Girl Scouts’ and believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader) to change the world.

“Girl Scouts is a safe, no-limits place where girls are inspired to try new things, take on challenges and build community through fun and exciting activities,” says Jody Skenderian, Girl Scouts of California's Central Coast CEO.

“A place where every girl has the space and support she needs to transform ideas into action, turn questions into adventure, and grow confidence through practice,” she said.

A new report from the Girl Scout Research Institute (GSRI) shows that participating in Girl Scouts helps girls develop key leadership skills they need to be successful in life.

For example, Girl Scouts do better than their non–Girl Scout peers in the classroom, earning better grades and aspiring to higher educational attainment, and are more likely to seek careers in STEM, law, and business — industries in which women are underrepresented.

Benefits of Girl Scouting are not exclusive to any particular demographic, which means that no matter where girls live or what their age or background, Girl Scouts can help them develop to their full potential and excel in all aspects of life.

“The Girl Scout Leadership Experience is only possible with the support of caring, adult volunteers,” said Skenderian.

“Without volunteers, girls can’t develop the important skills Girl Scouting offers or access the fun experiences that are the cornerstone of Girl Scouts — and it’s a great way for parents to experience these positive outcomes right by her side as a volunteer,” she said.

Girl Scout program elements are available to more members than before via the recently expanded Girl Scout Volunteer Toolkit. This digital assistant allows troop leaders and parents to plan meetings and activities, keep track of important information, and, ultimately, make it easier to support experiences for girls.

In the toolkit, most Girl Scout programming for girls in grades K–5 is auto-populated so troop leaders can view activity plans and necessary materials, customize meeting plans, track troop finances, and more, all in one place.

Further, the instructions that are included throughout make subjects like STEM accessible, so volunteers can confidently lead troop activities.

Membership events being held throughout September and October will show the training, networking and mobile apps available through GSCCC to make it easier for volunteers and parents to get started. To see a full list of annual membership events throughout California’s Central Coast, visit www.girlscoutsccc.org/discover.

Through Girl Scouting, girls learn to face challenges head-on, embrace failure as a learning opportunity, create lasting relationships, and find dynamic solutions to social issues—all while building the skills and courage they need to take the lead every day and empower themselves for life.

Girl Scouting began more than 100 years ago with founder Juliette Gordon “Daisy” Low, and continues today with new generations of girls joining the second most valued brand in the world, according to the 2017 World Value Index.

To join, visit: www.girlscoutsccc.org/join. To learn more about membership, contact: www.girlscoutsccc.org/contact.

— Mina Lajevardi for Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast.