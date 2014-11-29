Warnings Raised About Unleashed Dogs Killing Federally Protected Birds on Area Beaches

Off-leash dogs have all-too frequently killed federally protected seabirds on South Coast beaches, prompting a local wildlife organization to put the word out to save its winged friends.

The characters and settings usually differ, but the outcomes are often unfortunately the same, according to Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network representative Cyndi Pipes.

The nonprofit organization, whose volunteers rescue and rehabilitate injured wildlife throughout Santa Barbara County, is asking locals to keep a better eye on their pets, especially after a recent incident.

On the evening of Nov. 25, a pair of tourists visiting from San Francisco spotted a cormorant standing on Summerland Beach, an immediate red flag since the tall, black birds that resemble penguins are usually found in water, where they dive for fish.

“If they’re on the ground, sitting on the beach or anything where people can reach them, they’re probably already sick,” Pipes told Noozhawk. “The San Francisco people were trying to run and get the bird to get it to us. Before they could, we don’t know who they are, but another couple just let their dog run toward the bird and grab it by the neck and shake it to death. She died on the way to Care Hospital.”

The dog wasn’t leashed, Pipes said. Summerland Beach doesn’t operate under the Santa Barbara County Parks Department, and therefore doesn’t have an official leash rule, although the adjacent county-run Lookout Park does require leashes.

Regardless, Pipes said the owners should’ve known better.

“This is something that happens more frequently than we’d like to see happen,” she said. “If you have a dog that has a hunting instinct and can’t be controlled by your voice, they shouldn’t be on the beach. We just want to make people aware of that.

“People are letting their dogs run loose, and we are on our way to rescue a bird, and they get killed before we get there.”

Summerland Beach is a known breeding area for the federally protected cormorant, but it’s not the only breed in trouble, Pipes said.

She said she was on her way to rescue a similar-looking bird — a grebe — last year at Santa Claus Beach near Carpinteria only to have a leash-less dog kill it before she arrived.

Other seabirds are also at risk, said Pipes, who hope the public announcement could save lives.

“It’s very heartbreaking to go to get a bird and have them already killed,” she said. “It’s more frustrating for us when it’s man made. There could’ve been another animal we could’ve saved in that time. The beach is their home. They cannot escape. There’s nowhere else for them to go.”

Pipes suggested those who spot sea birds that appear injured could throw a towel over or stand near it until a Wildlife Care Network volunteer gets there, possibly wrapping it up like a burrito in cloth or gently placing it in a box.

Above all, the Wildlife Care Network hopes dog owners will be more vigilant at beaches.

