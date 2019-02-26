Unplug, Reconnect, Explore at Partnership for Excellence Nonprofit Confab

The Foundation Roundtable will present Partnership for Excellence (PFE), 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Alisal Ranch.

The theme, Unplug, Reconnect and Explore, intends to disengage the area's nonprofit sector from day-to-day routines and traditional conference settings, instead urging attendees to slow down and focus on rediscovering their inspiration through nature, play, and collaboration after a challenging 2018.

“The Foundation Roundtable is excited to explore a new format and location for this year’s Partnership for Excellence,” said Palmer Jackson, PFE chair and managing trustee of Ann Jackson Family Foundation.

“For decades, we have received feedback from the nonprofit sector that the connections and collaborations resulting from the annual PFE Conference were the most valuable features for nonprofit and foundation participants," Jackson said.

"This year, cultivating these new connections and collaborations is the primary focus of this exciting event,” he said.

“PFE is a unique opportunity for nonprofits and foundations countywide to convene, connect, and learn as a sector," said Ashley Costa, PFE advisor and executive director of Lompoc Valley Healthcare Organization.

"I’m especially excited for this year’s event, which will be purposefully set in our natural environment with plentiful opportunities for attendees to take a moment for reflection, relationship-building, and deep, meaningful discussions," she said.

"The strength of the nonprofit sector only grows and deepens with collaborative approaches between different organizations and with projects leveraging both North and South County strengths. It’s an event nonprofits and foundations will not want to miss,” she said.

This year’s convening will offer complimentary transportation from downtown Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Lompoc. Ten scholarships are available for financial need and community access, thanks to The Foundation Roundtable sponsors.

After an opening at the Sycamore Grove, the afternoon program will center on what has the attention of the nonprofit sector via PFE Ignite Presentations and Ignite Conversations. Registrants will offer 5-minute peer presentations focused on one inspirational topic; no visuals or powerpoints allowed.

Applications for Ignite Presentations can be submitted by registrants on the PFE website by March 8, 12-15 of which will be selected in advance. Selected Ignite presenters will co-host their topic for additional discussion with other interested attendees during longer Ignite Conversations to follow.

The day will conclude with a lakeside reception offering natural vistas, games, and a happiness hour hosted by The Foundation Roundtable.

Pre-registration for the event is required by March 29. Registration is $110 per person, and limited to two people per organization. Scholarship applications are open until March 17.

To learn more, register, view attendee profiles, or submit an Ignite Presentation or Ignite Conversation application, visit the Partnership for Excellence website https://nprnsb.org/pfe/. Direct questions to Alyssa Pace, 510-292-8243 or [email protected]

— Alyssa Pace for The Foundation Roundtable.