1 Dead After 2 Apparently Unrelated Stabbings in Santa Maria

One man is dead following two apparently unrelated stabbings in Santa Maria Sunday night, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The first incident occurred at about 8:40 p.m. on the 500 block of East Cox Lane, in a residential neighborhood two blocks north of East Donovan Road, east of North Miller Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 42-year-old Nipomo man who had been stabbed.

The victim, Anthony Arguijo, was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center where he died of his injuries, police said.

There was no suspect information, police said, and a motive had not been identified.

The second stabbing occurred at about 10:15 p.m. at a local motel.

Details on that incident were not available.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Police Department at 805.928.3781.

