Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 12:02 pm | Fair with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 

Up-and-coming Nonprofit Yogi Movement Announces First Major Yoga Class, Fundraiser

Yogi Movement volunteers, Camilla Yahyaoui and Viktor Törn, and founders, Isa Oestman Olai and Märta Waldrop Bergman, collaborate at Antioch University on putting together the organization’s opening event. All monies raised by the nonprofit’s first major yoga class will go toward funding education for girls in India. Click to view larger
Yogi Movement volunteers, Camilla Yahyaoui and Viktor Törn, and founders, Isa Oestman Olai and Märta Waldrop Bergman, collaborate at Antioch University on putting together the organization’s opening event. All monies raised by the nonprofit’s first major yoga class will go toward funding education for girls in India. (Yogi Movement photo)
By Linda Sturesson for Yogi Movement | May 25, 2016 | 8:24 a.m.

An organization focused on education for girls in India, founded by two international students at Antioch University, will hold its first major event at Yoga Soup on 28 Parker Way from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, May 29, 2016.

The organization, Yogi Movement, holds donation-based yoga events around Santa Barbara and donates the money to a nonprofit in New York, Commit 2 Change, which then distributes it to orphanages and schools for girls in various communities in India.

Founded by Swedish Antioch students Isa Oestman Olai, 25, and Märta Waldrop Bergman, 23, about two months ago, Yogi Movement has held two small events so far, say the founders, but this is the big opening.

“We’re going to have a local shaman create a cleansing smoke ceremony, a band, vegan snacks… and Mama Chia products,” said an excited Waldrop Bergman.

Oestman Olai added that while the event is completely donation-based the suggested donation is $10.

“$250 will sponsor a girl’s education for an entire year,” she said, “so whether you think $10 can make a difference, it really can.”

The two Swedes are full-time students and are not able to pay themselves for the work they do, but say that doesn’t matter.

“We simply do it because we believe in the cause,” said Waldrop Bergman. “Money is not the goal here.”

For more details about the event, visit Yoga Soup’s event page.

Linda Sturesson is the public relations coordinator at Yogi Movement.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 