Up-and-coming Nonprofit Yogi Movement Announces First Major Yoga Class, Fundraiser

An organization focused on education for girls in India, founded by two international students at Antioch University, will hold its first major event at Yoga Soup on 28 Parker Way from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, May 29, 2016.

The organization, Yogi Movement, holds donation-based yoga events around Santa Barbara and donates the money to a nonprofit in New York, Commit 2 Change, which then distributes it to orphanages and schools for girls in various communities in India.

Founded by Swedish Antioch students Isa Oestman Olai, 25, and Märta Waldrop Bergman, 23, about two months ago, Yogi Movement has held two small events so far, say the founders, but this is the big opening.

“We’re going to have a local shaman create a cleansing smoke ceremony, a band, vegan snacks… and Mama Chia products,” said an excited Waldrop Bergman.

Oestman Olai added that while the event is completely donation-based the suggested donation is $10.

“$250 will sponsor a girl’s education for an entire year,” she said, “so whether you think $10 can make a difference, it really can.”

The two Swedes are full-time students and are not able to pay themselves for the work they do, but say that doesn’t matter.

“We simply do it because we believe in the cause,” said Waldrop Bergman. “Money is not the goal here.”

For more details about the event, visit Yoga Soup’s event page.

— Linda Sturesson is the public relations coordinator at Yogi Movement.