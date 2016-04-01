Upcoming Channel City Club Speaker Jeffrey D. Levine to Talk Foreign Affairs at The Fess Parker

The Channel City Club’s next speaker is retired ambassador Jeffrey D. Levine, who will discuss “Thoughts on Foreign Affairs” in the Reagan Room at The Fess Parker Monday, April 11. Check in will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Levine was nominated by President Barack Obama to be the United States Ambassador to Estonia Feb. 17, 2012, and was confirmed by the U.S. Senate March 29, 2012. He presented his credentials to the President of Estonia Sept. 17, 2012 and completed his assignment Sept. 28, 2015.

Born in New Jersey and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, he joined the Foreign Service in 1985, he rose to the Senior Foreign Service, attaining the rank of minister counselor.

Prior to his position in Estonia, he served as deputy chief of mission and chargé d’affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Budapest, Hungary, from 2007-10.

In addition to his assignment in Hungary, he served as deputy chief of mission in Sofia, Bulgaria, and has also been posted to Brasília, Brazil; Nicosia, Cyprus; Alexandria, Egypt; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysi; and Lima, Peru.

Within the Department of State he served in the Operations Center as desk officer for Hungary and as a special assistant to the under secretary for management.

He has received numerous Department of State awards including the secretary’s Career Achievement Award; the Cross of Terra Mariana, presented by the Government of Estonia; and the Golden Laurel Medal, presented by the Government of Bulgaria.

He has studied Spanish, Portuguese, Bulgarian and Hungarian.

Before joining the Department of State, Levine was a newspaper reporter for seven years and a founding staff member of USA Today.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from California State University, Humboldt and a master’s degree in resource strategy from the National Defense University in Washington, D.C.

Levine retired from the Department of State Nov. 30, 2015 after 30 years of service.

The cost to attend Levine’s talk and the accompanying lunch is $35 for CCC members and $45 for non-members.

Reserve a space by filling out a form and mailing it to Channel City Club, P.O. Box 2247, Santa Barbara, CA 93120. Reservations for the luncheon must be received prior to Thursday, April 7 2016.

For more information, contact Channel City Club at 805.564.6223 or [email protected].