Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 3:07 pm | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Upcoming Channel City Club Speaker Jeffrey D. Levine to Talk Foreign Affairs at The Fess Parker

By Channel City Club | April 1, 2016 | 11:35 a.m.

Jeffrey D. Levine (Courtesy photo)

The Channel City Club’s next speaker is retired ambassador Jeffrey D. Levine, who will discuss “Thoughts on Foreign Affairs” in the Reagan Room at The Fess Parker Monday, April 11. Check in will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Levine was nominated by President Barack Obama to be the United States Ambassador to Estonia Feb. 17, 2012, and was confirmed by the U.S. Senate March 29, 2012. He presented his credentials to the President of Estonia Sept. 17, 2012 and completed his assignment Sept. 28, 2015.

Born in New Jersey and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, he joined the Foreign Service in 1985, he rose to the Senior Foreign Service, attaining the rank of minister counselor.

Prior to his position in Estonia, he served as deputy chief of mission and chargé d’affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Budapest, Hungary, from 2007-10.

In addition to his assignment in Hungary, he served as deputy chief of mission in Sofia, Bulgaria, and has also been posted to Brasília, Brazil; Nicosia, Cyprus; Alexandria, Egypt; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysi; and Lima, Peru.

Within the Department of State he served in the Operations Center as desk officer for Hungary and as a special assistant to the under secretary for management.

He has received numerous Department of State awards including the secretary’s Career Achievement Award; the Cross of Terra Mariana, presented by the Government of Estonia; and the Golden Laurel Medal, presented by the Government of Bulgaria.

He has studied Spanish, Portuguese, Bulgarian and Hungarian.

Before joining the Department of State, Levine was a newspaper reporter for seven years and a founding staff member of USA Today.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from California State University, Humboldt and a master’s degree in resource strategy from the National Defense University in Washington, D.C. 

Levine retired from the Department of State Nov. 30, 2015 after 30 years of service.

The cost to attend Levine’s talk and the accompanying lunch is $35 for CCC members and $45 for non-members.

Reserve a space by filling out a form and mailing it to Channel City Club, P.O. Box 2247, Santa Barbara, CA 93120. Reservations for the luncheon must be received prior to Thursday, April 7 2016. 

For more information, contact Channel City Club at 805.564.6223 or [email protected].

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 