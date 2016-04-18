Upcoming Downtown Santa Barbara Art & Wine Tour to Feature LIVE Art

Things to Do

The curtain goes up for the 2016 Downtown LIVE Art & Wine Tour in Downtown Santa Barbara Thursday, May 26, 2016, from 5:30-10 p.m. This beloved and original “art walk with wine” event is making a comeback with a new twist: live art.

All participating venues north of Carrillo Street will host a live cultural event paired with a Santa Barbara restaurant and regional winery.

Venues include 10 West Gallery, Bella Rosa Galleries, Churchill Jewelers, Distinctive Art Gallery, Engel & Vӧlkers, Imagine X Functional Neurology, Indigo Interiors, The Painted Cabernet, Santa Barbara Arts, Santa Barbara Public Market and Sullivan Goss - An American Gallery.

“Our ingenious venues are exhibiting everything from painting, spinning, live photo development — even aerialists, all performed live,” said Maggie Campbell, Downtown Santa Barbara’s executive director.

You’ll find 10 wineries and one brewery along your cultural journey: The Brander Vineyard, Buttonwood Farm Winery & Vineyard, Cebada Wine, Fess Parker Winery, Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co, Grassini Family Vineyards, Margerum Wine Company, Presidio Vineyard & Winery, Sanford Winery & Vineyards, Standing Sun Wines, Summerland Winery, Wine + Beer and Windrun Wines.

Food offerings included in the ticket price are from Blush, bouchon Santa Barbara, Brasil Arts Café, C’est Cheese, Ca’ Dario, Chase Bar and Grill, Enterprise Fish Company, Finch & Fork, Los Arroyos Mexican Restaurant, Nectar Eatery & Lounge, Nothing Bundt Cakes, opal restaurant and bar, Paradise Café, Pascucci, Patxi’s Pizza, Persona Wood Fired Pizzeria and Viva Santa Barbara.

Tickets are $65 for the tour and include the final party, on sale April 15 at www.DSBLiveArtWine.Nightout.com or at the Downtown Santa Barbara office, which is located at 27-B E De La Guerra Street, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., check or credit card only.

A limited number of tickets are available and advance purchase is a must.

The 2016 LIVE Art & Wine Tour is produced by Downtown Santa Barbara and is sponsored by American Riviera Bank, The Granada Theatre and Alaska Airlines.

Downtown Santa Barbara is a membership-driven, nonprofit organization whose goal is to maintain and enhance the business and cultural activity in the downtown district.

For more information, please call 805.962.2098 x804 or visit www.DowntownSB.org.

— Kate Schwab is the marketing and communications director for Downtown Santa Barbara.