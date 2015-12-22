Monday, April 2 , 2018, 7:51 pm | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 
Upcoming Forum to Present United Way’s 2015 Real Cost of Living Data for Santa Barbara County

By Eddie Taylor for United Way of Northern Santa Barbara County | December 22, 2015 | 2:50 p.m.

What is the real cost measure of living in Santa Barbara County? What are some collective impact solutions that can positively affect the economic stability of struggling families?

These are the questions to be answered by the Jan. 14, 2016, “Leveraging Opportunities, Meeting Economic Challenges” forum being co-hosted by United Way of Northern Santa Barbara County and EconAlliance, with support from co-sponsors PG&E, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing and Lee Central Coast Newspapers.

The breakfast forum will take place from 7:30-9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, 2016, at the Riverview Community Center, 230 Calle Cesar Chavez in Guadalupe.

Registration is $22 and will include fruit, coffee and a breakfast burrito. Registration link can be found at www.WALICompact.com and questions can be addressed to Eddie Taylor, CEO, United Way Northern Santa Barbara County at [email protected] or Victoria Conner, initiatives director, EconAlliance at [email protected]

Highlight of the forum will be an overview of data from United Way California’s “Struggling to Get By: The Real Cost Measure” 2015 report by key author Henry Gascon as well as a panel to showcase initiatives, services and programs that provide prospective collective impact solutions for struggling families. 

The California United Ways’ “Real Cost Measure” 2015 report, available at www.unitedwaysca.org/realcost, shows that 1 in 3 California families struggle to meet basic needs, even in families with one or more working members.

This finding is nearly twice the number of families shown in the state’s federal poverty level. The statewide report estimates income required to meet basic needs for a given household type in a given community, then determines how many households live below that income.

In Santa Barbara County, 31 percent of families make less than the report’s real cost measure income, based on housing, food, healthcare, transportation, childcare, taxes and other basic expenses.

Of those families, 94 percent had at least one working adult. Report data also shows that families of color, families with children, households headed by single mothers and families with minimum wage earners struggle disproportionately.

The report cites low income jobs, education levels, high housing costs and other factors as de-stabilizers of family economic security. 

Forum panelists will share how Northern Santa Barbara County economic development, education, literacy and workforce development, affordable housing and childcare initiatives are addressing the real cost measure issues of the region.

The forum is being presented as part of the United Way/EconAlliance semi-annual update on the Northern Santa Barbara County collaborative Workforce and Literacy Initiative (WALI).

Eddie Taylor represents United Way of Northern Santa Barbara County.

 
