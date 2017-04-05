Upcoming Lompoc Senior Health Expo 17 Years Young

The Lompoc Senior Health Expo will be returning for its 17th year from 9 a.m.-noon Friday, May 20. The Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center will be the host venue for this event.

This is a no-cost event to the local senior community and their caregivers to come and learn about health resources and activities for older adults.

This year’s expo will feature cholesterol and blood-sugar checks (fasting required); blood-pressure checka, skin cancer screening; vision and bone-density checks.

For fun, there will be a cooking demonstration, Kiwanis barbecue lunch and many door prizes.

Information booths will provide an array of community resources, as well as information on Medicare, fraud and scam prevention, fall prevention, Alzheimer's disease and dementia, diabetes, and Advance Directives.

Promotores de Salud will be giving tours of the expo in Spanish, and COLT will provide free transportation from a variety of Lompoc locations.

For the bus schedule and more information, visit www.centralcoastseniors.org or call 875-8098.

Sponsors of the event are: Area Agency on Aging, Assisted, Dignity Health, Lompoc Parks & Recreation, Lompoc Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Lompoc Valley Medical Center, Meridian at Lompoc, Sansum Clinic and Santa Barbara County Promotores Network.

— Karen Ortiz for Lompoc Valley Medical Center.