Upcoming Montecito Library ‘Crafternoon’ to Feature Dream Catcher Workshop

By Tatiana Johnson for the Montecito Branch Library | August 25, 2016 | 1:25 p.m.

The Montecito Branch Library will present a dream catcher crafting class as part of its monthly “Creative Spark Crafternoon.”

The workshop will be held from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016, at the Montecito Library, a branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library System, located at 1469 E.Valley Road.

Learn how to weave a modern version of the classic dream catcher. The traditional dream catcher was intended to protect the sleeping individual from negative dreams, while letting positive dreams through.

Participants will personalize their projects by incorporating found objects and treasured keepsakes. Dream catchers can be hung over beds or displayed in the home as a piece of art.

Pre-registration for the workshop is requested and can be completed by calling 805.969.5063.

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org. All Library programs are free and open to the public.

— Tatiana Johnson is the branch supervisor at the Montecito Branch Library.

 
