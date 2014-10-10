Upcoming SBHRA Workshop Geared Toward Personal Growth for HR Practitioners

The Santa Barbara Human Resources Association invites HR practitioners to attend its next event, titled "Mindfulness & Focus Breaks — Reducing Stress at Work."

Led by Karen Dugan, founder of The MindWorks Company, this afternoon mixer will give HR practitioners a chance to focus on self-care.

"HR practitioners spend much of the time assisting employees with performance, job, or personal stress issues," an SBHRA representative said. "Rarely do we give ourselves a break and take an hour or so to take care of ourselves."

The mixer will allow professionals to interact with Dugan, whose main focus at The MindWorks Company is to improve teamwork, productivity and profits.

"We bring fresh trainings, workshops and coaching to organizations all leading to creating an environment where your teams know that their success and happiness are of the utmost importance," said Dugan.

Dugan will discuss how implementing short "focus breaks" and Dina Proctor's 3x3 Focus System can help decrease personal stress, as well as how these techniques can lead to an increase in productivity in the workplace.

The "Mindfulness & Focus Breaks" mixer will take place from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 15 at Pacifica Suites, 5490 Hollister Ave.

— Frankie Victoria represents the Santa Barbara Human Resources Association.