Upcoming Webinar With Dr. Lisa Firestone to Help Participants Overcome the Fear of Intimacy

Relationships

We aren't always aware of the ways we defend against love or allow our fears of closeness to dictate our relationships, but a live webinar at 11 a.m. Jan. 19, 2016, with Dr. Lisa Firestone will aim to expose the reasons we limit ourselves from fully experiencing love.

Sign up now to tune in live online or to receive a video recording after "Overcoming the Fear of Intimacy" has taken place. The cost of joining the webinar is $15.

A 75-year longitudinal study from Harvard University recently reported that love and relationships are by far the most important factors to leading a happy and fulfilling life.

The study’s lead researcher, Dr. George Vaillant, wrote that there are two essential ingredients for a good life: “One is love. The other is finding a way of coping with life that does not push love away.”

So, why is it that we get in our own way when it comes to finding and maintaining love? On a romantic level, why are we our own worst enemy?

While most of us say we want love in our lives, so many of us find it difficult to tolerate meaningful romantic relationships that satisfy our needs and desires.

Many people either struggle in selecting an appropriate, loving partner, or when they do enter a relationship, they feel compelled to push away or even punish the one they love.

Fear of intimacy is often a subconscious reaction to closeness that frequently affects people’s personal relationships.

Many people are afraid of being vulnerable or of losing their sense of identity by falling in love.

These fears of physical and/or emotional intimacy tend to show up at various stages of a relationship when a person feels challenged. They also tend to arise in people’s closest and most meaningful connections.

In her upcoming webinar, Firestone will explain both what causes this fear as well as how individuals can push past this fear and expand their capacity for love.

By providing participants with a theoretical model that integrates psychodynamic, existential and family systems frameworks, Firestone will assist individuals and clinicians working with clients to develop and maintain true intimacy in their relationships.

She will introduce interventions that can lead to enhanced communication and more personal relations between couples while also creating a heightened sense of individuality in each partner.

The online course's learning objectives include the following:

» Apply techniques from voice therapy to help challenge clients’ negative thoughts toward themselves and their partners.

» Explain how early childhood traumas affect an individual’s ability to maintain intimacy.

» Describe how the fantasy bond can interfere with couple relationships.

Learn more or sign up here.

— Jina Carvalho is the director of communications and public relations at The Glendon Association.