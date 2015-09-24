Friday, April 6 , 2018, 5:05 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Upcoming Youth Candidates’ Forum to Address Topic ‘Healthy Communities’

By Summers Case for Santa Barbara Youth Council | September 24, 2015 | 10:04 a.m.

The Coalition of Youth Advocates and Future Leaders of America will join the Santa Barbara Youth Council in hosting a Youth Candidates’ Forum featuring candidates for the Santa Barbara City Council.

The central topic for this youth forum is “healthy communities.”

“We are very excited to see what the candidates have to say about issues that affect youth and young adults,” said Santa Barbara Youth Council member Cindy Diaz.

In keeping with the chosen theme for the youth forum, many of the questions will be related to improving the quality of life for all residents, with specific attention to how this relates to youth in the Santa Barbara community.

Questions for candidates to address will focus on local issues and will be developed with the participation of members of local student government and local youth service programs.

The candidates’ forum will be held at the Louise Lowry Davis Community Center, located at 1232 De La Vina Street, beginning at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2015.

There will be a meet and greet with the candidates beginning at 5:30 p.m, where light refreshments will be served.

All members of the public are invited to attend this special event free of charge.

— Summers Case is the marketing coordinator at the Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 