Upcoming Youth Candidates’ Forum to Address Topic ‘Healthy Communities’

The Coalition of Youth Advocates and Future Leaders of America will join the Santa Barbara Youth Council in hosting a Youth Candidates’ Forum featuring candidates for the Santa Barbara City Council.

The central topic for this youth forum is “healthy communities.”

“We are very excited to see what the candidates have to say about issues that affect youth and young adults,” said Santa Barbara Youth Council member Cindy Diaz.

In keeping with the chosen theme for the youth forum, many of the questions will be related to improving the quality of life for all residents, with specific attention to how this relates to youth in the Santa Barbara community.

Questions for candidates to address will focus on local issues and will be developed with the participation of members of local student government and local youth service programs.

The candidates’ forum will be held at the Louise Lowry Davis Community Center, located at 1232 De La Vina Street, beginning at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2015.

There will be a meet and greet with the candidates beginning at 5:30 p.m, where light refreshments will be served.

All members of the public are invited to attend this special event free of charge.

— Summers Case is the marketing coordinator at the Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department.