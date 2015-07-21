Update and Meeting for Santa Maria’s Downtown Specific Plan

Advice

The city of Santa Maria Community Development Department has completed a draft of a revised Downtown Specific Plan and invites the public to attend a community meeting on Wednesday, July 22.

The plan was originally adopted in 2008 and encompasses an area of approximately 50 blocks, radiating out from Broadway and Main Street (state Highways 135 and 166).

The revised Plan provides a roadmap to improve the downtown in the following ways:

» Holding regular community events in Downtown.

» Beautifying the streetscape, including improved sidewalks, street trees, crosswalks and medians.

» Helping businesses with incentives, flexibility and streamlined review processes.

The draft of the revised plan is available for viewing at the city’s website, and in the Community Development Department at 110 S. Pine St., Room 101.



Anyone interested in learning more about the revised plan and the city’s planned efforts to improve the downtown area is invited to attend a community meeting on Wednesday, July 22, at 6 p.m. at Shepard Hall in the Santa Maria Public Library, 421 S McClelland St.

Refreshments will be served, and a drawing will be held for local businesses to win free 30-second commercial airtime on local radio stations.



Public feedback on the draft plan will be presented to the Planning Commission and City Council at a joint meeting on Aug. 18.



Questions, comments or ideas about downtown may be directed to Peter Gilli, Planning Division manager, at 805.925.0951 x369 or by email [email protected]

—Mark van de Kamp is the Public Information Officer for the City of Santa Maria.