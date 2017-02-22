Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 9:45 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

Dos Pueblos Overpowered by No. 1 Laguna Beach in CIF Semifinals

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 22, 2017 | 7:15 p.m.

IRVINE — Dos Pueblos was in the game for one period against top-seeded and undefeated Laguna Beach in their CIF-Southern Section Division 1 girls water polo semifinal on Wednesday night at the Woolllett Aquatics Center.

Then the Breakers took control and broke the game open with five unanswered goals in the second period and rolled to a 14-4 victory over the Chargers.

Aria Fischer, a member of the gold-medal winning U.S. women’s water polo team at the Rio Olympics, paced six Laguna Beach scorers with four goals. Bella Baldridge and Sophie Lucas each had three goals and Isabel Riches added two for the 30-0 Breakers, who will face San Marcos for the CIF title on Saturday.

If the offensive onslaught wasn’t enough, Laguna Beach’s Thea Walsh frustrated DP with outstanding goalkeeping. She finished with 11 saves, several coming on well-placed shots by the Chargers. She also stopped a penalty shot in the first period.

Freshman Jewel Roemer managed to get two shots past Walsh. Ryann Neushul and Amelia Meckelborg each added a goal.

Dos Pueblos coach Connor Levoff congratulated Laguna Beach for its impressive performance.

“They played great. Everything they did worked, everything we did they had an answer for,” he said. “And you throw in the really superior players they have like Thea, who was masterful tonight, and Aria, who showed why she did what she did last summer, that’s a lot to handle for us.”

It was 3-1 after the first period. 

“I thought we were weathering the storm,” Levoff said. “We missed an opportunity on the penalty shot and gave up what I thought was a cheap goal at the end of the quarter and it changed things. It could have been 2-2 instead of 3-1. 

“And then the wheels came off our bus for the next 14 minutes.”

DP created a good chance at the start of the second but Walsh made a brilliant save on Toni Shackelford.

That ignited the five-goal onslaught. Laguna also got another good save from Walsh on a Sophie Leggett shot to the lower right corner.

“She was superb tonight,” Levoff said of Walsh. “Our shots that went in were very high level, good shots. Even some of the ones she made saves on were shots that we’re happy with in training, we’re happy with against most goalies but not her tonight.”

The Breakers didn’t let up after halftime, pouring in five more goals.

“They looked pretty finely tuned and ready to move on to Saturday’s games,” said Levoff.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 