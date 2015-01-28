Upgrades to Begin Early on Aquatics Center in Santa Maria

The Paul Nelson Aquatics Center at 600 S. McClelland St. in Santa Maria is about to receive a few improvements during a month-long update.

The project timeline has been adjusted so the work will commence sooner.

Starting on Monday, Feb. 2 and through Thursday, March 5, the pool will be closed as it undergoes several renovations. Normal swim hours will resume on Friday, March 6.

A previous city news release issued on Jan. 21 stated the project would last from Feb. 16 to March 17.

The 50-meter pool will receive new boilers and pool grates. The deck will also see some improvements and portions of the pool’s shell will be patched. All of the improvements will create a more enjoyable swimming experience for the community.

The Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center will remain open during the pool’s closure.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805.925.0951 x260.

— Dennis Smitherman is a recreation supervisor for the City of Santa Maria.