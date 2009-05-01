Upgrading Work Continues on Highway 154

During the next two weeks, construction crews for the Highway 154 Improvements will continue work on the new one-mile long, westbound passing lane, west of Santa Agueda Creek.
Starting Monday, May 4, crews plan to remove old pavement. To accommodate the construction, reversing traffic control will be in effect from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Motorists should expect delays of up to 10 minutes during this time, Caltrans said.
Following this, earthwork, base and paving operations will occur behind safety barrier, but motorists should be aware of trucks entering and exiting the work area. Work is dependent on weather, so rain may push back the dates for certain operations.
During construction operations, the traveling public is advised to reduce speeds in construction zones as there will be intermittent, temporary lane closures with flagmen to direct traffic through the work zones as needed. SBCAG will also be assisted by CHP patrols to help monitor safety through the construction zones.
Throughout construction, updates will be available on 888.SB.ROADS (888.727.6237).