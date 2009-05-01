Upgrading Work Continues on Highway 154

Starting Monday, May 4, crews plan to remove old pavement. To accommodate the construction, reversing traffic control will be in effect from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Motorists should expect delays of up to 10 minutes during this time, Caltrans said. Following this, earthwork, base and paving operations will occur behind safety barrier, but motorists should be aware of trucks entering and exiting the work area. Work is dependent on weather, so rain may push back the dates for certain operations. During construction operations, the traveling public is advised to reduce speeds in construction zones as there will be intermittent, temporary lane closures with flagmen to direct traffic through the work zones as needed. SBCAG will also be assisted by CHP patrols to help monitor safety through the construction zones. Throughout construction, updates will be available on 888.SB.ROADS (888.727.6237).

During the next two weeks, construction crews for the Highway 154 Improvements will continue work on the new one-mile long, westbound passing lane, west of Santa Agueda Creek.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >