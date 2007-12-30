Upland Blasts Santa Monica in Holiday Classic Final, 58-43

San Marcos loses in OT to take fourth place. DP, Santa Barbara and Bishop all win final games.

Kevin Bradshaw scored 34 points to lead Upland to a convincing 58-34 victory over Santa Monica in the championship game of the Santa Barbara Holiday Classic on Saturday. Bradshaw was named tourney MVP for his efforts.

Santa Monica had enjoyed that championship flavor at last year’s tournament, but the Vikings were relegated to runner-up by Bradshaw & Company in a game that was never close.

In other action, San Marcos let a nine-point fourth-quarter lead slip away and then fell in overtime to Corona del Mar, 72-66, in the third-place game. Brian Pearson (18 points), Nick Marquez (17) and Trevor Hopkins (15) continued to blaze from three-point distance with 10 treys between them. The Royals are now 11-4 on the year.

Dos Pueblos finished strong with a 61-52 decision over Mira Costa, notching three-straight wins after a first-round loss to Santa Monica. Ryan Beall?s 20 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists led the Chargers to the consolation bracket championship. Eventual all-tournament selection Sean Park added 14 points and 12 boards.

Santa Barbara balanced its offensive output and took care of the ball to top Burroughs, 74-59, to close 2007 tournament action. Alex Bartlett (15 points), Ben Weisman (12), Spencer Thomas (11) and Marc Millner (10) bolstered local phenom Roberto Nelson, who delivered nine points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

Bishop Diego finished the tournament with a 59-50 win over San Marcos’ JV squad.