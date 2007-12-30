Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 3:00 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Upland Blasts Santa Monica in Holiday Classic Final, 58-43

San Marcos loses in OT to take fourth place. DP, Santa Barbara and Bishop all win final games.

By Staff Report | December 30, 2007 | 8:24 a.m.

Kevin Bradshaw scored 34 points to lead Upland to a convincing 58-34 victory over Santa Monica in the championship game of the Santa Barbara Holiday Classic on Saturday. Bradshaw was named tourney MVP for his efforts.

Santa Monica had enjoyed that championship flavor at last year’s tournament, but the Vikings were relegated to runner-up by Bradshaw & Company in a game that was never close.

In other action, San Marcos let a nine-point fourth-quarter lead slip away and then fell in overtime to Corona del Mar, 72-66, in the third-place game. Brian Pearson (18 points), Nick Marquez (17) and Trevor Hopkins (15) continued to blaze from three-point distance with 10 treys between them. The Royals are now 11-4 on the year.

Dos Pueblos finished strong with a 61-52 decision over Mira Costa, notching three-straight wins after a first-round loss to Santa Monica. Ryan Beall?s 20 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists led the Chargers to the consolation bracket championship. Eventual all-tournament selection Sean Park added 14 points and 12 boards.

Santa Barbara balanced its offensive output and took care of the ball to top Burroughs, 74-59, to close 2007 tournament action. Alex Bartlett (15 points), Ben Weisman (12), Spencer Thomas (11) and Marc Millner (10) bolstered local phenom Roberto Nelson, who delivered nine points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

Bishop Diego finished the tournament with a 59-50 win over San Marcos’ JV squad.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 