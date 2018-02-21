Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 4:45 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Upper-Level Winds Force Delay For SpaceX Falcon Launch at Vandenberg AFB

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | February 21, 2018

Launch of the Falcon 9 rocket and its cargo must wait at least one more day at Vandenberg Air Force Base after upper-level winds forced mission mangers to scrub Wednesday’s attempt. 

Liftoff of the Space Exploration Technologies rocket now is planned for 6:17 a.m. Thursday from Space Launch Complex-4 on South Base.

SpaceX officials said the team would stand down Wednesday due to strong upper-level winds that exceeded safety limits.

"High altitude wind shear data shows a probable 2% load exceedance. Small, but better to be paranoid," SpaceX founder Elon Musk said on Twitter. "Postponing launch to tomorrow, assuming winds are better then."

Falcon will carry the PAZ, a high-resolution, radar-imaging spacecraft for Spain. 

Also hitching a ride aboard the rocket will be pair of small test satellites for the planned SpaceX Starlink constellation to deliver broadband service across the globe.

This Falcon 9 rocket had initially aimed for a Saturday departure before two delays pushed the launch attempt into the middle of this week.

This will be the first West Coast launch of 2018 for a Falcon 9 rocket. The firm's second Falcon mission this year from Vandenberg is planned for late March.

