Join the Urban Hikers and Noozhawk for a New Year’s Eve Walkabout on Channel Drive in Montecito

Advice

As time winds down on 2015, a popular end-of-the-year tradition is the annual Urban Hikers New Year’s Eve Walking Tour of Santa Barbara, sponsored by Noozhawk.



This year, the Urban Hikers will lead 60 Noozhawk readers on a walkabout of the Channel Drive area of Montecito, including the historic Four Seasons Biltmore Resort, The Breakers, Butterfly Beach, the Music Academy of the West, the Coral Casino Beach & Cabana Club, and perhaps one or two little-known gems.

The free tour will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday at a TBA location nearby, and concludes in the vicinity of the Ty Lounge at the Biltmore — in time for the last sunset of 2015.

Click here to register for the tour.

Tour spots are limited. Details will be emailed Tuesday.

Bring your camera, wear comfortable shoes and dress for the weather (As of now, the Dec. 31 forecast is for sunshine with high temperatures in the mid-60s.) Sorry, no pets.

Please use the hashtag #noozhawkwalks in your social media posts.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.