Urban Hikers to Lead Saturday Walking Tour of Campbell Ranch

What do a wealthy Englishman, an American heiress, a Goleta ranch, Oak Park’s dance floor, a landing spot during Prohibition, Charlie Chaplin, the future king of England, dashed dreams and a noted female “architect” have in common?
Find the answers when you join historians Stacey Wright and Peter Hartmann, the “Urban Hikers,” for a two- to three-mile walk around historic Campbell Ranch, now UCSB’s West Campus/Devereux and Coal Point.
The walk will be held from from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 9, beginning at Isla Vista School, 6875 El Colegio Road in Goleta.