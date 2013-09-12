Urban Living in Santa Barbara the Focus of AIA ArchitecTours, Part I

This year’s AIA ArchitecTours will demonstrate different aspects of downtown urban living in Santa Barbara.

The public is invited to tour 12 projects ranging from small cottages to multiple-unit residences, in addition to a new downtown university and a Funk Zone restaurant complex.

Architects and their construction teams will be on-site to describe the design and construction solutions that make these projects fit the urban environment.

This first article in a three-part series describes single-family residences that will be featured on the Saturday, Oct. 5 tour.

Carrillo Street Residence, James Gauer Architecture and Bildsten + Sherwin Design Studio

Making the most of a narrow, deep lot, this design put the 500-square-foot garage at the front and the two-story house in back, with a private courtyard area in between.

High ceilings and consistent finish materials create a sense of spaciousness. High energy efficiency results from radiant floors, numerous ceiling fans, roof solar cells and modern insulation techniques.

Kimball Residence, Ensberg Jacobs Design

This charming renovation brought a classic 1920s-built bungalow into the 21st century, making it comfortable for a family of four.

Using the original Spanish/Moroccan motifs, the finishes, electrical and mechanical systems were redone throughout, while awkward floor plan additions were eliminated, and a new walled patio was added to provide outdoor recreation space and privacy from street traffic.

Victoria Garden Mews, Thompson Naylor Architects

This unique four-unit project results from a collaboration of owners who wanted to create their own urban community.

The architect-contractor team is nationally-recognized for green building and sustainability. The result combines a tranquil garden space with large indoor spaces, and the latest in passive solar design, rainwater retention and carbon-neutral living.

Townsend Centennial Craftsman, Ensberg Jacobs Design

One of the original homes built near the Old Mission, this 100-year-old Craftsman suffered from cramped bedrooms, bathrooms and small, dark windows.

The second-story renovation brings views of the Mission, Riviera, ocean and city, plus a new master bedroom suite, all in a way that preserves the charm and stylistic elements that make this home a classic.

Vhay-Pedotti Residence and Studio, Peter Becker Architect

This historic residence and artist’s studio was once part of the Gonzales-Ramirez Adobe, a National Landmark. This careful restoration of the buildings and gardens incorporates numerous contemporary upgrades into a downtown live/work property.

ArchitecTours is an annual celebration of select local architecture presented by the Santa Barbara Chapter of the American Institute of Architects. ArchitecTours highlights the expertise that AIA Architects bring to building projects. These include a thorough understanding and expertise in urban design, sustainability, accessibility, structural improvements, building materials and historic renovation.

ArchitecTours draws attention to the extraordinary architectural legacy in Santa Barbara and the value of well-designed architecture to every member of our community.

The tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. The tour will wrap up with a festive party in the courtyard of The Lark in the Funk Zone. Ticket prices are $65 for general admission and $55 for AIA members, students and seniors. For more information and online ticket purchases, click here or call 805.966.4198.

— Mark Coffin is a board member for AIA Santa Barbara.