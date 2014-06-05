Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 10:23 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Urban Wine Trail Hosts Grand Tasting to Benefit Unity Shoppe, Youth Interactive

Guests enjoy samples from 23 Santa Barbara wine-tasting rooms while browsing the displayed paintings of local budding artists

By Melissa Walker, Noozhawk iSociety Columnist | @NoozhawkSociety | June 5, 2014 | 12:15 p.m.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery, and click here for a related story.]

A fun-filled weekend of wine tasting gathered vinophiles and supporters to a main event Grand Tasting hosted by the Santa Barbara Urban Wine Trail at the Carrillo Ballroom benefiting Youth Interactive and the Unity Shoppe.

SBUWT is a collective of 23 wine tasting rooms located in downtown Santa Barbara and near the beach who poured not only fine wines but generous spirit toward two local nonprofits through a live and silent auction.

“The Urban Wine Trail started out as a small group of five wineries back in 2005, and in 2007 there was a group of 18 and it needed to get together and become a real formal group, so we formed the Urban Wine Trail and since then its really grown,” Carr Winery owner Ryan Carr said.

Auctioneer Matthew Chung stirred the crowd helping to raise money, and Executive Director Tom Reed gave a special presentation that shared the needed support of the Unity Shoppe.

Reed spoke with Noozhawk about the needed exposure the event offered to Unity Shoppe after undergoing a major transition in November and having lost the organization's fundraising venue, warehouse and donation point.

“I think it’s good because of all these wineries and I can tell you 95 percent of the people in this room have never seen the Unity Shoppe; they may have heard about it, they don’t know first hand," he said. "So it’s an opportunity for us to instruct and introduce the Unity Shoppe to the local citizenry and spread the word.”

Members of Youth Interactive painted artwork of what inspired them from the various 23 wineries' wine labels that were proudly displayed around the venue by the passionate young artists.

Guests sipped and enjoyed samples of fabulous wines and delectable treats from local restaurants and wineries, and attendees were provided with the opportunity to purchase very limited library wines not available to the public.

The Urban Wine Trail’s efforts and revenues go to support making Santa Barbara County wines more accessible to visitors, and members include wineries that hold a Type 02 winegrowers license and whose annual production is at least 75 percent from Santa Barbara County.

“Neighbors helping neighbors” is the philosophy of Unity Shoppe, which assists low-income families, children, seniors and the disabled during difficult times to avoid welfare dependency. Clients make more than 68,000 visits annually to a food and clothing store, senior center, Job Smart program with resume and interview skills training, long-term disaster services for those affected by fire and flood and Santa’s Toy Shoppe that allows parents to selected toys for their own children during the holidays.

Youth Interactive strives to help deserving students achieve their dreams through technology, entrepreneurship, and art programs (T.E.A., Technology, Entrepreneurship and Arts) by providing young adults ages 10 to 24 with support and development skills. Young adults are put on a path toward long-term economic self-sufficiency with internships, stipends and college credits.

“All of our programming is free so we open the access to members of the community who might not otherwise get to participate in extracurricular activities and turn them on towards career sustainability and exploring those personal paths through the things that they are already passionate about,” Youth Interactive center coordinator Emily Griffith said.

For information on supporting Youth Interactive, click here, and for donation information to the Unity Shoppe, click here. To learn more about the Urban Wine Trail, visit the website by clicking here.

Noozhawk iSociety columnist Melissa Walker can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 