U.S. Green Building Council-Central Coast Honors Green Award Winners

The Central California Coast Chapter of the U.S. Green Building Council 2013 Green Awards winners were announced at a gala last Friday that featured the region’s green leaders and the most exciting green projects and programs.

The awards recognize outstanding green achievements along the California Central Coast as part of USGBC-C4’s ongoing efforts to encourage sustainable living. The awards highlight innovative design, construction, products, practices, businesses, schools, governments and educational programs in the community. Winners included:

Green New Construction

Winner: California Men’s Colony Mental Health Crisis Facility

Green Home

Winner: 3 Palms Project (Ventura)

Green Landscape

Patagonia (Ventura)

Green Operations

Winner: UCSB Recreation Center

Green Rehab/Renovation

Winner: San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce

Green Innovation

Winner: Solarize Program from the Community Environmental Council

LEED Renovation Award

Winner: Santa Rosa Residence Hall Renewal (UCSB)

LEED Adaptive Re-Use

Winner: San Luis Chamber of Commerce

LEED Tenant Improvement

Winner: HT Harvey Ecology

Special Recognition Award

Winner: UCSB Extension Green Building and Sustainable Design Program

Winner: Cal Poly San Luis Obispo EDES

“By honoring local leaders in sustainability, we hope to raise awareness and encourage others to adopt similar programs and projects that provide immense benefits to our community” said Ashley Watkins, co-chair of the Green Awards.

Winners were determined by a judging committee made up of local experts in sustainability and green building.

— Ashley Watkins is the Green Awards co-chair for the U.S. Green Building Council-Central California Coast Chapter.