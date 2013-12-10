U.S. Green Building Council-Central Coast Honors Green Award Winners

The Central California Coast Chapter of the U.S. Green Building Council 2013 Green Awards winners were announced at a gala last Friday that featured the region’s green leaders and the most exciting green projects and programs.
The awards recognize outstanding green achievements along the California Central Coast as part of USGBC-C4’s ongoing efforts to encourage sustainable living. The awards highlight innovative design, construction, products, practices, businesses, schools, governments and educational programs in the community. Winners included:
Green New Construction
Winner: California Men’s Colony Mental Health Crisis Facility
Green Home
Winner: 3 Palms Project (Ventura)
Green Landscape
Patagonia (Ventura)
Green Operations
Winner: UCSB Recreation Center
Green Rehab/Renovation
Winner: San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce
Green Innovation
Winner: Solarize Program from the Community Environmental Council
LEED Renovation Award
Winner: Santa Rosa Residence Hall Renewal (UCSB)
LEED Adaptive Re-Use
Winner: San Luis Chamber of Commerce
LEED Tenant Improvement
Winner: HT Harvey Ecology
Special Recognition Award
Winner: UCSB Extension Green Building and Sustainable Design Program
Winner: Cal Poly San Luis Obispo EDES
“By honoring local leaders in sustainability, we hope to raise awareness and encourage others to adopt similar programs and projects that provide immense benefits to our community” said Ashley Watkins, co-chair of the Green Awards.
Winners were determined by a judging committee made up of local experts in sustainability and green building.
— Ashley Watkins is the Green Awards co-chair for the U.S. Green Building Council-Central California Coast Chapter.