U.S. Navy Band to Hold Free Concert

The Santa Barbara Navy League and Bishop Diego High have banded together to strike up the band — the U.S. Navy Band, that is, in a free concert Tuesday evening.
The concert will take place at Bishop Diego, 4000 La Colina Road, from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. Admission is free, and there are a limited number of reserved seats available. A post-concert reception is $35 per person. Call 805.879.1598 for more details.
The U.S. Navy Band, under the direction of Capt. George N. Thompson, provides musical support to the president, the Navy Department and other senior military and government officials. It currently is on its spring concert tour.