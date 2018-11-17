Pixel Tracker

Award-winning Entrepreneur Speaks at Vetrepreneur LAUNCH!

By Andy Silverman for SBCC Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation | November 17, 2018 | 12:13 p.m.

Larry Broughton, an award-winning entrepreneur and CEO, best-selling author, hotelier, speaker, and former U.S. Army Green Beret gave the keynote presentation at the Nov. 16 Vetrepreneur LAUNCH!, helping kick off a new veteran-focused program at Santa Barbara City College.

Vetrepreneur LAUNCH! is a collaboration between the SBCC Jack & Julie Nadel School of Business & Entrepreneurship and the SBCC Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation, and aims to connect aspiring “vetrepreneurs” with the skills and resources they need to succeed.

Broughton is founder/CEO of broughtonHOTELS (whose portfolio includes Santa Barbara boutique hotels Inn at East Beach and Spanish Garden Inn), a nationally recognized expert on leadership and entrepreneurship, and regular guest on national radio shows, podcasts, news and TV programs.

He is a former U.S. Army staff sergeant, serving eight years on Special Forces A-Teams, commonly known as the Green Berets.

In a blog post on veterans and entrepreneurship, Broughton writes that many veterans have the desire to start their own businesses, but need assistance getting connected to some of the basic skills and resources any aspiring entrepreneur needs to succeed.

Broughton writes:

“Many veterans have the entrepreneurial desire, but they lack some of the basics on how to launch a successful and sustainable business, access capital, tap into resource networks and supply lines, and identify mentors and team members who are bolder and brighter than they are.

“Additionally, veteran ‘want-repreneurs’ lack current vetrepreneur role models. Veterans have a natural affinity for other veterans and would be well-served by business owner mentors who are also veterans, yet oftentimes, most veteran-owned businesses don’t self-identify or publicly share their veteran status.

“Role models are, however, out there waving the banner for veteran business ownership and providing some of the very best entrepreneurial training and support in the country.“

Broughton understands how important it is for veterans to make personal connections after returning from military service, especially for those transitioning into corporate culture.

“The most significant transition challenge was the lack of camaraderie and sense of mission I had felt from my time in Special Forces,” said Broughton. “It seemed like mediocrity was acceptable to everyone I came in contact with.

“Not everyone had the same appreciation for loyalty, excellence, and completion of the mission as me. It was frustrating to see most people perform below their potential and simply offer the minimal effort to collect a paycheck.

“Ultimately, I understood that addressing these challenges in my life and business would be my competitive advantage.”

Vetrepreneur LAUNCH! was established to connect aspiring local vetrepreneurs with business resources, mentors, networking opportunities, and more.

To learn more, visit www.scheinfeld.sbcc.edu or call 805-965-0581 ext. 3643.

— Andy Silverman for SBCC Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation.

