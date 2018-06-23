USA Junior National Water Polo Team Includes Local Stars for Junior Worlds

Water Polo

San Marcos alum Paige Hauschild along with Ryann Neushul, Abbi Hill of Dos Pueblos on playing roster; DP's Jewel Roemer is an alternate

Four local players are on the USA Water Polo Junior National Team for the FINA Women's Junior World Championships, which start Sunday in Volos, Greece.

Recent San Marcos grad and USC freshman Paige Hauschild is joined by Dos Pueblos senior Ryann Neushul and junior Abbi Hill on the roster. DP sophomore Jewel Roemer is an alternate. Also on the roster is Amanda Longan, a 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club member from Moorpark who is a goalie for USC.

Team USA, the two-time defending champion, opens the tournament against Croatia. They also play New Zealand and Spain in group play.

Hauschild played on the senior women's team that won the Women's World Championship last month.

Also competing at the tournament is SBCC freshman Emma Fraser for Team Canada.

The Women's Junior World Championships run through Sept. 9