USA Water Polo Star Kami Craig to be Honored at Santa Barbara High on Aug. 26

The career of three-time Olympic medalist Kami Craig will be celebrated at Santa Barbara High on Aug. 26, when the U.S. Women's National Water Polo Team plays Australia in an exhibition match there, USA Water Polo announced Thursday.

Craig, a SBHS alum, twice won Olympic gold medals (2012 & 2016) and a silver (2008) during her incredible career with Team USA. She retired last December.

U.S. coach Adam Krikorian said of Craig: "Kami will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest, if not the greatest, center to have ever played this game. Her combination of strength, explosiveness, and skill were a nightmare for our opponents to deal with, not to mention for our very own defenders on a daily basis. We knew we could always count on Kami."

USA Water Polo originially planned to have the celebration for Craig back in December but it was cancelled due to the Thomas Fire.

The Sunday, Aug. 26 event will cap a three-game series between top-ranked Team USA and longtime rival Australia. They'll also play in Berkeley on Aug. 19 and Pebble Beach on Aug. 22.

The game at Santa Barbara High is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Tickets for all three matches will go on sale shortly, said USA Water Polo.

The U.S. roster for the Australia series will include three local players: Kiley Neushul, Jamie Neushul and Paige Hauschild. They recently helped the team win the FINA World League Super Final.

The series will serve as a final tune-up for the FINA World Cup, set for September in Russia.

USA Women's National Team Australia Series Roster

Ashleigh Johnson (Miami, FL/Princeton/NYAC)

Alys Williams (Huntington Beach, CA/UCLA/Huntington Beach WP)

Stephania Haralabidis (Athens, Greece/USC/NYAC)

Rachel Fattal (Seal Beach, CA/UCLA/SOCAL)

Paige Hauschild (Santa Barbara, CA/USC/Santa Barbara 805)

Jamie Neushul (Isla Vista, CA/Stanford/NYAC)

Maggie Steffens (Danville, CA/Stanford/NYAC)

Jordan Raney (Manhattan Beach, CA/Stanford/Huntington Beach WP)

Kiley Neushul (Isla Vista, CA/Stanford/NYAC)

Aria Fischer (Laguna Beach, CA/Stanford/SET)

Kaleigh Gilchrist (Newport Beach, CA/USC/NYAC)

Makenzie Fischer (Laguna Beach, CA/Stanford/SET)

Brigitta Games (Littleton, CO/USC/NYAC)

Amanda Longan (Moorpark, CA/USC/Santa Barbara 805)

