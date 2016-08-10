USC Commit Sammy Slater, Laurel Kujan Win Girls 18s Title at CBVA Youth Tourney

Youth Sports

High school girls volleyball players are getting their last swings on the beach before heading into the gym to prepare for the indoor season.

At the recent California Beach Volleyball Association Youth Tournament at East Beach, Sammy Slater of Ventura High and Laurel Kujan of Laguna Blanca combined to defeat Santa Barbara High's Erika Foreman and Ally Drevo in the Girls 18s Division final.

Slater, a returning All-CIF player at Ventura, has committed to USC for beach volleyball. Kujan played on Laguna Blanca's CIF-SS championship and CIF State runner-up squad last fall.

In the 16s, Santa Barbara's Linnea Skinner and Lily Buzzard of Big Sur defeated sisters and tournament regulars Eliada and Athena Pelehrinis of Tustin for first place.

Santa Barbara's Fred Ysebrands and Charlie Iverson won the Boys 16s title over Justin Eitner of Sylmar and Max Raphael of Santa Barbara.

In an all-local final, Theo Mack of Santa Barbara and Matthew Suh of Carpinteria beat Ryan Feller and Toby Still for the 14s title.

Boys 14s

1. Theo Mack/Matthew Suh - Santa Barbara/Carpinteria

2. Ryan Feller/Toby Still - Santa Barbara

3. Camden Millington/Sebastian Harris - Santa Barbara

3. Jacob Knudsen/Zack Drake - Valencia/Stevenson Ranch

Boys 16s

1. Fred Ysebrands/Charlie Iverson - Santa Barbara

2. Justin Eitner/Max Raphael - Sylmar/Santa Barbara

3. Kyle Ait​cheson/Andrew Tolles - Santa Barbara

3. Ben Roach/Chase Nelson - Santa Barbara

Boys 18s

1. Logan Siemens/Sawyer McSorley - Arroyo Grande/San Luis Obispo

2. Dylan Beckstrom/Noah Haskett - Stevenson Ranch

3. Tyson Drake/Justin Woodard - Stevenson Ranch

Girls 18s

1. Laurel Kujan/Sammy Slater - Santa Barbara/Ventura

2. Erika Foreman/Ally Drevo - Santa Barbara

3.Patricia Newlander/Emily Sonny - Nipomo/Arroyo Grande

3. Morgan Esters/Lauren Lanesey - Calabasas/Woodland Hills

Girls 14s

1. Ella Dreibholz/Ava Guerra - Santa Monica/Santa Monica

2. Alison Minnich/Hayden Randolph - Santa Barbara

3. Paige Doughty/Tiffany Medel - Carpinteria

3. Reese Kelley/Grace Matthews - Santa Barbara

Girls 16s

1. Lily Buzzard/Linnea Skinner - Big Sur/Santa Barbara

2. Eliada/Athena Pelehrinis - Tustin

3. Danica Minnich/Josie Doughty - Santa Barbara/Carpinteria

3. Macie Lachemann/Rilee Day - Arroyo Grande/San Luis Obispo

Girls 12s

1. Ashley Johnson/Breeana Griffin - Ojai/Ventura

2. Ella Drury-Pullen/Ava Cole - Santa Barbara

3. Charlotte Caesar/Mary Johnson - Santa Barbara/Carpinteria

3. Riley Peterson/Natali Flint - Santa Barbara