USC Commit Sammy Slater, Laurel Kujan Win Girls 18s Title at CBVA Youth Tourney

The team of Laurel Kujan, left, and Sammy Slater defeated Erika Foreman and Ally Drevo in the Girls 18s final. Click to view larger
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | Twittter: @NoozhawkSports | August 10, 2016 | 4:34 p.m.

High school girls volleyball players are getting their last swings on the beach before heading into the gym to prepare for the indoor season.

At the recent California Beach Volleyball Association Youth Tournament at East Beach, Sammy Slater of Ventura High and Laurel Kujan of Laguna Blanca combined to defeat Santa Barbara High's Erika Foreman and Ally Drevo in the Girls 18s Division final.

In the Girls 16s Division, Lily Buzzard, left, and Linnea Skinner won the title over Eliada and Athena Pelehrinis; Danica Minnich and Josie Doughty tied for third place. Click to view larger
Slater, a returning All-CIF player at Ventura, has committed to USC for beach volleyball. Kujan played on Laguna Blanca's CIF-SS championship and CIF State runner-up squad last fall.

In the 16s, Santa Barbara's Linnea Skinner and Lily Buzzard of Big Sur defeated sisters and tournament regulars Eliada and Athena Pelehrinis of Tustin for first place.

Theo Mack, left, and Matthew Suh won the Boys 14s title over Ryan Feller and Toby Still, while Jacob Knudsen and Zack Drake tied for third. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara's Fred Ysebrands and Charlie Iverson won the Boys 16s title over Justin Eitner of Sylmar and Max Raphael of Santa Barbara.

In an all-local final, Theo Mack of Santa Barbara and Matthew Suh of Carpinteria beat Ryan Feller and Toby Still for the 14s title.

Boys 14s
1. Theo Mack/Matthew Suh - Santa Barbara/Carpinteria
2. Ryan Feller/Toby Still - Santa Barbara
3. Camden Millington/Sebastian Harris - Santa Barbara
3. Jacob Knudsen/Zack Drake - Valencia/Stevenson Ranch

In the Boys 16s Division, Fred Ysebrands, left, and Charlie Iverson defeated Justin Eitner and Max Raphael for first place; Kyle Ait​cheson and Andrew Tolles tied for third. Click to view larger
Boys 16s
1. Fred Ysebrands/Charlie Iverson - Santa Barbara
2. Justin Eitner/Max Raphael - Sylmar/Santa Barbara
3. Kyle Ait​cheson/Andrew Tolles - Santa Barbara
3. Ben Roach/Chase Nelson - Santa Barbara

Logan Siemens, left, and Sawyer McSorley won the Boys 18s title over Dylan Beckstrom and Noah Haskett; Tyson Drake/Justin Woodard finished tied for third. Click to view larger
Boys 18s
1. Logan Siemens/Sawyer McSorley - Arroyo Grande/San Luis Obispo
2. Dylan Beckstrom/Noah Haskett - Stevenson Ranch
3. Tyson Drake/Justin Woodard - Stevenson Ranch

Girls 18s
1. Laurel Kujan/Sammy Slater - Santa Barbara/Ventura
2. Erika Foreman/Ally Drevo - Santa Barbara
3.Patricia Newlander/Emily Sonny - Nipomo/Arroyo Grande
3. Morgan Esters/Lauren Lanesey - Calabasas/Woodland Hills

In the Girls 14s, from left, the team of Ella Dreibholz/Ava Guerra took top honors over Alison Minnich/Hayden Randolph, while Paige Doughty/Tiffany Medel finished in a tie for third. Click to view larger
Girls 14s
1. Ella Dreibholz/Ava Guerra - Santa Monica/Santa Monica
2. Alison Minnich/Hayden Randolph - Santa Barbara
3. Paige Doughty/Tiffany Medel - Carpinteria
3. Reese Kelley/Grace Matthews - Santa Barbara

Girls 16s
1. Lily Buzzard/Linnea Skinner - Big Sur/Santa Barbara
2. Eliada/Athena Pelehrinis - Tustin
3. Danica Minnich/Josie Doughty - Santa Barbara/Carpinteria
3. Macie Lachemann/Rilee Day - Arroyo Grande/San Luis Obispo

Ashley Johnson, left, and Breeana Griffin finished first in the Girls 12s Division; Ella Drury-Pullen/Ava Cole were second and Charlotte Caesar/Mary Johnson tied for third. Click to view larger
Girls 12s
1. Ashley Johnson/Breeana Griffin - Ojai/Ventura
2. Ella Drury-Pullen/Ava Cole - Santa Barbara
3. Charlotte Caesar/Mary Johnson - Santa Barbara/Carpinteria
3. Riley Peterson/Natali Flint - Santa Barbara

